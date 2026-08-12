Priority Gold Climbs 921 Places to No. 1006 on the 2026 Inc. 5000

"Our clients are making a long-term decision, and they want to know the company behind it will be there for the long term too." — Mike Anderson, Chief Operating Officer, Priority Gold Post this

"This is a milestone for our team and for every client who trusted us with a retirement decision," said Mike Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at Priority Gold. "More Americans are choosing to hold physical gold and silver, and they are choosing to do it with us. That is what this ranking reflects."

The growth has allowed Priority Gold to invest further in the retirement clients at the center of its business. Clients work with Priority Gold to move a portion of an existing IRA or 401(k) into physical metals. The company handles the rollover paperwork and coordinates with the custodian, metals are stored at Delaware Depository with Equity Trust Company as custodian, and every purchase comes with a buyback program that carries no fee.

"Our clients are making a long-term decision, and they want to know the company behind it will be there for the long term too," Anderson added. "Two straight years on a list built from audited revenue is one way we answer that."

Priority Gold holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a 4.9 rating on Trustpilot and a AAA rating with the Business Consumer Alliance. Forbes Advisor named the firm its Most Popular Gold Company in 2026.

The full 2026 Inc. 5000 list is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

To request a free Gold and Silver IRA Guide, visit www.prioritygold.com or call 888-506-6439.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold was built for the saver who wants to own something real. Since 2015, the company has helped Americans move a portion of their retirement savings into physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium, whether that means a direct purchase or a precious metals IRA funded from an eligible 401(k), 403(b), TSP or existing IRA. Priority Gold covers account setup and insured shipping, handles the rollover paperwork so clients don't have to, and stands behind every purchase with a guaranteed buyback that carries no fees. Rich Dad recommends Priority Gold, and the company is a Proud Partner of the Texas Rangers. Reach a precious metals specialist at 888-506-6439 or visit www.prioritygold.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Austin, Priority Gold, 1 888-506-6439, [email protected], PriorityGold.com

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SOURCE Priority Gold