DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 Priority Gold, America's Precious Metals Dealer headquartered in Dallas, Texas is a proud partner of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball Team based in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers baseball franchise was established in 1961 — first as the Washington Senators before moving to Texas where the team was renamed after the legendary Texas Rangers law enforcement agency (founded in 1835) who investigate violent crime, public corruption, terrorism — and oversee border security.

Priority Gold started their partnership with the Rangers back in 2021 and currently supports Ranger radio, game day programs, the official yearbook, and the Rangers' annual golf tournament.

"The Texas Rangers are a storied baseball franchise that has showcased hall-of-famers, baseball legends and rising MLB stars," said Scott Anderson, General Manager of Priority Gold. "We're proud to support the entire Rangers community and their dedicated and passionate fan base."

Priority Gold is a trusted precious metals dealer that helps Americans protect their retirement and secure their wealth in an economy confronting high debt, slow growth, and stubborn inflation. Their research staff produces quarterly reports on a variety of topics impacting the economy and personal investments like monetary policy, tax legislation, jobs data, digital currencies, budget impasses, and Wall Street trends.

Considered among the most trusted precious metals dealers in the U.S., Priority Gold has a Better Business Bureau Rating of A+, a AAA Rating with the Business-Consumer Alliance, and a 5 Star Rating with Trustlink. And the Priority Gold 'Buy Back' and 'Price Protection Plan' help ensure transactional integrity, the highest standard of professional conduct, and complete customer satisfaction.

The company is currently offering a $1,000 "Gold Start Credit' and free precious metals storage to those who qualify. To download their latest research publication on the impact of the Digital Dollar, go to www.digitaldollarreport.com. For those who prefer to speak directly to a representative about purchasing gold, silver, or a precious metals IRA — Call: 1-888-465-3008

