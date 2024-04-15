Priscila Martinez, CEO and Founder of The Brand Agency, Named to Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Martinez is highlighted in Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list for forging numerous communications partnerships with Fortune 5 companies on behalf of her all-female public relations firm

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Among the list of trailblazing women was The Brand Agency's CEO and Founder Priscila Martinez.

Martinez is an award-winning marketer whose agency services Fortune 5 clients and other household name brands. The Brand Agency is the only firm globally to service clients like Amazon, Apple, Hulu, Disney, and Kering Eyewear with a female-only team. Recently, Ragan recognized Martinez as a Top Women in Communications, and her agency was also named "Best in Business" for Communications by Inc.

"I am honored to be listed alongside other inspiring female founders and companies who are truly leading the way in innovation. Inc.'s recognition is a tribute to the tireless effort of my team and the unwavering support of our client partners. This moment is a tremendous milestone and I'm excited to see what the future holds for The Brand Agency," said Priscila Martinez.

As Inc. recognizes Martinez for her longstanding relationships with some of the world's most beloved companies, her career highlights include taking Apple TV+ to its first-ever Comic-Con, spearheading communications & strategy for Amazon Prime Video's first-ever Miami Art Basel, and leading a multicultural division that has provided DE&I counsel for companies like Disney, Amazon, and Apple. Martinez also led communications when renowned lawyer Theodore (Ted) J. Boutrous fought the White House regarding press access and ultimately won the Freedom of the Press Award for the campaign's endeavors. When the war broke out in Ukraine, she was the first to offer pro bono work to Spend with Ukraine. That campaign won the firm various awards.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment." To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders.

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About The Brand Agency

The Brand Agency is an award-winning public relations and creative communications firm. Named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Founders List and dubbed one of Ragan's Top Women in Communications, marketing and publicity veteran Priscila Martinez opened the firm in 2015. The bicoastal team operates from bustling offices in Los Angeles and New York. Globally, The Brand Agency is the only firm that serves Fortune 5 clients with a female-only team. The firm's capabilities include corporate communications, media relations, special events, and strategic partnerships for brands, influencers, and celebrities. The agency has a thriving lifestyle (fashion, beauty, hospitality), entertainment, technology, and business-to-business practices. The Brand Agency has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as Best in Business for Communications. Inc. Magazine also awarded the firm with the coveted Best Workplaces award. PRNEWS named them a Platinum Award honoree as Small Agency of the Year and Top Agency Elite Top for two consecutive years. PR Daily awarded them Top Agency of the Year. The American Business Awards named them Public Relations Agency of the Year Silver Stevie Winner. To learn more about The Brand Agency, visit us online.

