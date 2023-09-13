Prismatic Again Named G2 Leader and Momentum Leader in Embedded iPaaS

"It's awesome to see G2 recognize us again as the #1 Momentum leader for embedded iPaaS as we continue to move the market forward with innovations like our embedded integration designer," said CEO Michael Zuercher. Tweet this

According to G2's Fall 2023 Grid Report for Embedded Integration Platforms:

Prismatic once again earned the highest Momentum Score in the category based on its high growth trajectory and expanding market presence.

It was again named the top Momentum Leader based on its fast growth and excellent satisfaction scores, keeping its place as the #1 trending embedded iPaaS.

The company also received the Easiest Admin award. Users gave Prismatic a score of 100% for ease of doing business, well above the industry average.

In addition, Prismatic has earned Leader and Users Most Likely to Recommend awards for multiple quarters this year.

"It's critical that our customers can set up and manage our embedded iPaaS to support the way they build integrations," said Director of Product Marcus Edgington. "Receiving the Easiest Admin award underscores just how well we are doing in pursuit of that goal."

Reviewers left comments such as these about their experiences with Prismatic's platform:

I'm really happy I came across this platform. It's super easy to use, but don't let that fool you—it's also crazy powerful. – G2 Reviewer

The user interface is really clear and the process for building is intuitive. – CEO

Reviewers also left comments such as these recommending the platform to other buyers:

This platform delivers on its promise of efficiency and top-notch support. Highly recommended. – G2 Reviewer

The folks at Prismatic truly have something special! Highly recommend. – Head of Engineering

100% Developer Recommended – Senior Software Engineer

News of G2's quarterly awards for Prismatic follows the company's recent launch of its embedded integration designer, empowering SaaS teams to enable their users to build their own custom integrations.

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software.

