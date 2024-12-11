Privacy4Cars Expands Privacy Services and Features to Support Global Expansion in 2025

Leading Vehicle Privacy App Adds Four New Languages: Spanish, French, German and Italian; Local Database Introduced for European Business Customers; Vehicle Privacy Report™ Tool Expands to Australia

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Privacy4Cars, the leading privacy-tech company focused on solving privacy and security issues posed by vehicle data to protect consumers and automotive businesses, announced today a new set of privacy services and features that will support the global expansion of its business. This includes the introduction of four new languages to its word-class vehicle privacy app, a new European cloud portal for local clients (with enhanced metrics and reporting capabilities), and the expansion of its Vehicle Privacy Report™ website https://vehicleprivacyreport.com to now cover Australian vehicles.

"In light of recent regulatory and GDPR interpretation changes that make Privacy4Car's data deletion process mandatory, and in reaction to rapidly growing demand for our services in Europe, we invested in the creation of new tools, technologies and services to help automotive businesses meet their geography-specific needs," said Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars founder. "By offering App support in Spanish, French, German, and Italian (in addition to English), European business customers, along with those in Canada, the US, and Australia, will be able to better accommodate diverse staff and varying infotainment system settings. We also launched a new EU-located cloud storage where all the activity reports and certificates will be accessible, exclusively for our UK, Swiss, and EU customers."

Business customers will see further support with access to a new loaner vehicle integration option and enhanced in-app metrics and reporting. Loaner Vehicle Integration is a new tool designed to deliver peace of mind to dealership customers who won't have to worry about their personal data being left behind after they return a courtesy vehicle after temporary usage. It also prepares Privacy4Cars to serve the rental market, where data deletion is now required by law across Europe.

Following a series of studies and pilots in Australia throughout 2024, Privacy4Cars has also made its Vehicle Privacy Report available for free to Australian consumers, equipping them with tools to get better transparency and request to opt out of commercial uses of their data. Vehicle Privacy Report has helped over 600,000 consumers to date easily understand the personal data practices of manufacturers, auto lenders, auto insurers, and dealerships. The Australian release of Vehicle Privacy Report comes on the heels of Australia's new privacy law reforms.

In the four years since the passing of California Privacy Protection Act in 2020, Privacy4Cars has become the gold standard for in-vehicle personal data deletion (in line with NIST's Cybersecurity Data Disposal 800-88 rev.1) across auto finance companies (including many OEM captives), fleets and fleet management companies, and franchised and independent dealerships. Privacy4Cars expects to continue to grow coverage in its existing markets and to rapidly accelerate in the UK and EU markets where it is already earning endorsements (e.g., Privacy4Cars is a recommended supplier by UK's National Association of Motor Auctions and the only supplier that meets its data deletion specification) and adding distribution partners in Europe (e.g., international vehicle inspection company TÜV Nord and UK vehicle history and service provider cap hpi), and in the Australian market where there is a rapidly growing interest in vehicle privacy issues - and how to bring solutions to consumers and companies alike.

Privacy4Cars is the first and only data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry. It's growing portfolio of auto privacy tools benefit companies and consumers, alike.

Privacy4Cars' AutoCleared™ is the only patented solution to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). Leading auto companies (OEM captives, auto finance, fleets, dealerships, etc.) have used it for nearly 2 million vehicles to date. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for full and transparent privacy disclosures which has been used for over 600,000 vehicles. Both are solutions for businesses seeking to grow trust, engagement, and compliance standards through privacy.

