Privacy4Cars Grows Leadership Team and Board of Advisors in 2026

Sherryl Nens joins Privacy4Cars as Head of US Dealership Sales; Jonathan Holland appointed Board Advisor, Europe

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Privacy4Cars, the first and only global data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry announced the expansion of its leadership team, and Board of Advisors. Sherryl Nens is now Privacy4Cars' Head of US Dealership Sales, and Jonathan Holland has joined Privacy4Cars' as Board Advisor, Europe. Both roles are newly created to accommodate Privacy4Cars' continued global growth in 2026.

Sherryl Nens brings over two decades of experience in sales, market research, and brand development to her new role as Head of US Dealership Sales. She will lead Privacy4Cars' domestic sales team in introducing new product innovations and scaling growth specific to the dealership channel. Sherryl boasts a proven track record of success in the category, having most recently served as Vice President of Customer Experience at ComplyAuto where she played a key role in driving significant national expansion and accelerating adoption across the dealership channel. Prior to ComplyAuto, Sherryl was an executive at Ford Motor Company, with her tenure spanning more than a decade.

"Sherryl has an incredible track record for success in the dealership sales category, and deeply understands the dealership market, associations, and automotive compliance industry," said Andrea Amico, CEO and founder, Privacy4Cars. "We look forward to scaling our domestic sales team, tools, and partnerships under her leadership."

Jonathan Holland has joined Privacy4Cars as its Board Advisor, Europe. Holland will focus on supporting Privacy4Cars' expansion in Europe, where strong regulatory tailwinds suggest Privacy4Cars' solutions are necessary for GDPR compliance. Jonathan was one of the early team members to help Manheim (COX) enter Continental Europe. He went on to establish remarketing strategy at Alphabet International (BMW), and most recently served as Managing Director/VP of OPENLANE (ADESA) where he is credited with crafting its European strategy and execution. In addition to his Board position at Privacy4Cars, Jonathan is the Founder/CEO of Gear Shift Strategies LLP.

"Jonathan is an icon in the UK and EU automotive remarketing space and we are excited to welcome him as our Board Advisor, Europe," said Amico. "He brings exceptional experience, and a unique perspective, that meaningfully rounds out our Board of Advisors."

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only global data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry. Its growing portfolio of auto privacy tools benefit companies and consumers, alike.

Privacy4Cars' AutoCleared™ is the only patented solution to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). Leading auto companies (OEM captives, auto finance, fleets, dealerships, etc.) have used it to safeguard 3 million drivers and passengers by erasing their personal data from vehicles they no longer own. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for full and transparent privacy disclosures which has over a million visitors, and its dealer inventory badges generate millions of impressions per month.

