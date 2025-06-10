Privacy4Cars Introduces Auto Industry's First Universal AI Method to Score Privacy in Vehicles

"Keeping with our commitment to Driving Privacy, we've leveraged emerging AI tools and technologies to create a new process that computes a dynamic privacy rating for vehicles based on a multitude of both public and proprietary datasets," said Andrea Amico, CEO and founder, Privacy4Cars. Post this

"Keeping with our commitment to Driving Privacy, we've leveraged emerging AI tools and technologies to create a new process that computes a dynamic privacy rating for vehicles based on a multitude of both public and proprietary datasets," said Andrea Amico, CEO and founder, Privacy4Cars. "Consumers and regulators alike have voiced the need for a single, comprehensive privacy rating system that quickly and dynamically rates and explains a vehicle's privacy score and its underlying drivers, similarly to how vehicle safety ratings are communicated. The dynamic scoring system adjusts based on a variety of factors, including changes in law and actions taken by consumers and/or companies. This new process is primed to become the universal standard for communicating vehicle privacy across the entire global automotive ecosystem and provides a roadmap for continuously improving privacy in vehicles."

U.S. Patent No. 12,287,904 focuses on generating AI models configured to generate scores for multiple attributes of one or more personal data handling approaches associated with a vehicle and/or an in-vehicle unit of the vehicle that handles personal data of a user. It is the first method to leverage AI to create a dynamic scoring system and dynamic privacy-improving recommendations, and can be processed in real-time with the simple input of a vehicle's VIN or registration plate number.

With its latest patent, Privacy4Cars has created a roadmap for generating, using the AI model and the personal data handling approaches that have been semantically analyzed, scores for the multiple attributes of each of the one or more personal data handling approaches. Then processing the scores to generate a privacy score for the target vehicle, which can be dynamically adjusted for the target vehicle based on privacy change factors.

For more information about Privacy4Cars, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com/.

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only global data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry. Its growing portfolio of auto privacy tools benefit companies and consumers, alike.

Privacy4Cars' AutoCleared™ is the only patented solution to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). Leading auto companies (OEM captives, auto finance, fleets, dealerships, etc.) have used it to safeguard over 2 million drivers and passengers by erasing their personal data from vehicles they resold. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for full and transparent privacy disclosures which has been used byover 700,000 consumers, and its dealer inventory badges generate millions of impressions per month.

For more information, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com/.

Media Contact

Privacy4Cars, Privacy4Cars, 1 (833) 774-4227, [email protected], https://privacy4cars.com/

SOURCE Privacy4Cars