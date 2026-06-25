Privacy4Cars® Launches DisconnectedCar™, the First-Ever Solution to Close Widespread Unaddressed Connected Vehicle Risks

New solution helps auto dealers, lenders, insurers, and service providers sever unauthorized vehicle data access and remote control risks, protecting their businesses and customers

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Privacy4Cars, the first and only global data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry, announced today DisconnectedCar™, a first-of-its-kind connected car safety solution. DisconnectedCar™ builds upon AutoCleared™, Privacy4Cars' in-vehicle data deletion solution, and is designed to solve a previously unrecognized massive scale liability affecting dealerships, lenders, remarketers, fleets, and rental companies, and their service providers such as inspectors, auctions, repossessors, marketplaces, and other automotive businesses.

Every connected vehicle that changes hands may remain digitally tethered to - and remotely controlled by - previously registered users. Anybody with those credentials can remotely locate, unlock, and start the vehicle and even activate cameras, microphones, and other advanced features through OEM apps. Furthermore, the vehicle continues personal data collection under those prior users' legally invalid consent - since they no longer have any relationship with the vehicle. This creates an increasingly litigated data liability for auto businesses.

DisconnectedCar™ addresses this risk by severing digital ties between a vehicle and its previous users and resetting data-sharing settings beyond what a factory reset alone can accomplish.

"Connected services can be incredibly convenient and useful, but when unknown people are invisibly tethered over-the-air and in control of a vehicle on your lot - or that was sold to a customer - it can turn into a safety, financial, security, privacy, and liability nightmare for your company," said Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars' founder and CEO. "The early feedback and interest we are getting on DisconnectedCar™ is beyond our expectations. Documented cases of serious crimes and abuse perpetrated by people with such stealth remote control have increased with national media coverage, and until now, have been an unresolved pain point for the auto industry and a growing undisclosed risk for consumers. DisconnectedCar™ offers critical vehicle protections for dealers and wholesalers - with unmatched patented technology in the palm of the hand."

For automotive businesses, DisconnectedCar™ delivers:

Lot safety and reduced theft risk — from dealership lots to inspection yards and corporate garages: stop unauthorized third parties from locating, unlocking, and starting the vehicles you thought were safely in your control

Protect prior users — connected vehicles continue to collect data without valid consent; litigated financial harms include unlawful data collection and subsequent algorithmic decisions

Protect future users — make your inventory digitally frontline-ready and deliver ultimate peace-of-mind by assuring your customers that no previous user can remotely access the vehicle they just bought

Robust compliance records — evidence your company's "reasonable security" actions to protect consumers to minimize and shift liability away from your business

A competitive differentiator — a marketable standard of digital safety on every vehicle

DisconnectedCar™ joins Privacy4Cars' growing product suite alongside AutoCleared™ (in-vehicle data deletions) and Vehicle Privacy Report™ (data disclosures), completing a comprehensive privacy trifecta Disclose–Delete–Disconnect framework for the vehicle lifecycle. Coverage currently spans major vehicle manufacturers and is regularly expanding.

As part of its initial rollout, DisconnectedCar™ is being offered to Privacy4Cars' Privacy Care Dealerships and Wholesalers in the United States and Canada, with a waitlist available for international partners.

Automotive businesses interested in DisconnectedCar™ can request to join the waitlist at privacy4cars.biz/disconnectedcar.

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only global data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry. Its growing portfolio of auto privacy tools benefit companies and consumers, alike, through three powerful services: Disclose, Delete, Disconnect.

Privacy4Cars' AutoCleared™ is the only patented solution to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). It is an objective, repeatable, and auditable method that leading auto companies (OEM captives, auto finance, fleets, dealerships, etc.) have used to safeguard over 3 million drivers and passengers by erasing their personal data from vehicles they no longer use. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for full and transparent privacy disclosures which has over a million visitors, and its dealer inventory badges generate millions of impressions per month. DisconnectedCar™ is Privacy4Cars' newest solution that severs digital ties between the connected vehicle and previous users — resetting data sharing settings and disconnecting the prior owner's account with the manufacturer, when available.

Media Contact

Privacy4Cars, Privacy4Cars, 1 833-774-4227, [email protected], https://privacy4cars.com/

SOURCE Privacy4Cars