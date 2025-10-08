Privacy4Cars Named America's Top Ten Small Business by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO

Georgia-based automotive data privacy-tech company tops 2025 CO—100 List; Honored out of over 12,500 American businesses for exporting technology and thought leadership

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, announced Privacy4Cars has been named among America's Top Small Businesses and recognized as this year's Global Stars honoree on the CO—100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list. The prestigious accolade was revealed in Washington D.C. last night at an exclusive awards dinner during the annual Small Business Forum.

"The entire Privacy4Cars team is honored to be recognized as one of the Top 10 small businesses in America by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Andrea Amico. "It's always been our mission to solve the growing privacy, security, and safety risks modern vehicle technologies pose and to protect both consumers and companies in the broader automotive industry. The patented technologies we created are instrumental in better disclosing, deleting and securing the staggering amounts of personal data vehicles collect - technologies that are necessary to meet international privacy regulations like GDPR in Europe and security standards like ISO 27001 and ISO 21434. This accolade reaffirms the importance of our mission and the continued global impact of our work. Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and CO, for celebrating our efforts alongside such an inspiring group of American businesses."

Privacy4Cars was selected out of more than 12,500 applicants and recognized for its outstanding achievement in the Global Stars category, a category that celebrates businesses that have made remarkable strides in expanding their reach across international borders and increasing their global footprint over the last year. The esteemed panel of judges commended Privacy4Cars for redefining vehicle data privacy worldwide with proprietary tools that protect drivers and help businesses meet global compliance needs and offer privacy as a trust differentiator and value add.

"Privacy4Cars exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with global vision," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "We commend Andrea Amico and the entire Privacy4Cars team for its top placement on our CO—100 list."

Privacy4Cars is the first and only global data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry. Its growing portfolio of auto privacy tools benefit companies and consumers, alike.

Privacy4Cars' AutoCleared™ is the only patented solution to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). Leading auto companies (OEM captives, auto finance, fleets, dealerships, etc.) have used it to safeguard 3 million drivers and passengers by erasing their personal data from vehicles they no longer own. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for full and transparent privacy disclosures which has been used by over 800,000 consumers, and its dealer inventory badges generate millions of impressions per month.

