Privacy4Cars Releases New and Improved Free Methods for Consumers to Learn About Privacy Practices in Automotive and Express Privacy Preferences

New Tools on Vehicle Privacy Report™ Website Empower Vehicle Owners to Efficiently Educate Themselves, Request Opt-Out and Deletion of Personal Data Collected by Autos, and Advocate for Themselves and Fellow Vehicle Users

ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Privacy4Cars, the leading privacy-tech company focused on solving privacy and security issues posed by vehicle data to protect consumers and automotive businesses, announced today the release of a groundbreaking update to its free consumer Vehicle Privacy Report™ website to give vehicle users, in minutes, more informed choices and greater power to demand better protections. Taking action is simple for consumers. Upon running their free Vehicle Privacy Report™, they will be prompted with new, streamlined options to file privacy requests based on their VIN and geography: to self-submit privacy requests, to make their voice heard with local government officials, or to appoint Privacy4Cars as their agent for free.

Over 600,000 consumers around the world have already used Vehicle Privacy Report™ to help more easily understand the personal data practices of their manufacturers, auto lenders, auto insurers, and dealerships, with 1 in 10 of those consumers choosing to appoint Privacy4Cars to file opt-out requests on their behalf, for free. The new updates to Vehicle Privacy Report™ makes it easier than ever for consumers to understand privacy practices affecting them in automotive, express their privacy preferences, and make their voices heard.

By going to https://vehicleprivacyreport.com, consumers can now see information aimed at helping consumers identify if the manufacturer of their vehicle allows them to make choices about the personal data they collect and, if so, self-file their own opt-out and deletion requests. This new feature is in addition to displaying publicly available information about the practices of manufacturers, service providers, auto lenders, insurers, and the privacy history of a specific VIN. Consumers can consequently cut the average research and filing time down from hours to a few minutes.

Based on its experience filing privacy requests on behalf of tens of thousands of consumers globally, Privacy4Cars will share its database, free of charge, so consumers can better know who to contact and how to place requests, follow up by phone, leave feedback, and more, for the geography they reside in. This includes information for consumers in all states in the US, all provinces in Canada, most members of the European Union, the UK, and Australia.

Consumers can still request Privacy4Cars act on their behalf to process opt-outs, unless it understands that manufacturers will not honor such requests - which will be now explicitly shown on each Report, so they can transparently see when companies take the position that consumers cannot exercise a privacy right or cannot ask a third party like Privacy4Cars to help them. If Privacy4Cars takes on a consumer case, pro bono, it will also attempt to automatically re-file rejected requests whenever local laws change or are introduced. For example, Privacy4Cars is currently handling re-filed cases from consumers in Delaware, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Iowa, after those states recently enacted new privacy laws.

Privacy4Cars is also simplifying the process for site visitors to advocate for greater privacy in their vehicles. Its new, free "Make Your Voice Heard" feature is an intuitive tool that makes it easy and quick for consumers to reach out to relevant government officials based on their legal jurisdiction and share their experience and concerns, empowering a groundswell of community action around vehicle privacy. To make it even easier for consumers who may have never done so before, Privacy4Cars offers guidance on how to fill out online forms or reach out to officials.

"We are honored that so many consumers trust Vehicle Privacy Report™ to easily and transparently learn about the privacy practices in the automotive sector. Our journey supporting these consumers taught us that even more support, education and solutions are needed," said Andrea Amico, CEO and founder, Privacy4Cars. "Too often companies have overly complicated processes – yet complain when we help consumers navigate their mazes and demand better privacy for the vehicle they paid for. Consumers also asked us if they could file for themselves instead of sharing their information with us (which we need to file on their behalf). Consequently, we decided to give both companies and consumers what they asked for in this new version of Vehicle Privacy Report™. We used our experience filing tens of thousands of requests across companies and geographies to create comprehensive tools, links, and guides that streamline and make it easier for consumers to take action, and for companies to respond and be directly accountable to individuals who buy, finance, and insure vehicles. And we're doing all of this for free while offering more privacy-by-design features. If you own a car, going to Vehicle Privacy Report™ is the best use of a few minutes to make a difference for yourself and other drivers."

Since launching Vehicle Privacy Report™ in 2023, Privacy4Cars has more than doubled the number of vehicles for which consumers can get key privacy facts with the simple input of their automobile's VIN to over 600 million across the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Australia, exclusively on https://vehicleprivacyreport.com. Its Vehicle Privacy Label™, the icon-based tool that helps show what personal data about drivers and passengers manufacturers say they collect and share or sell, has been expanded to include information about the privacy practices of popular infotainment apps. A section called Vehicle Privacy Protections™ was also recently added to help vehicle owners understand what policies their auto finance and insurance companies have to safeguard the personal data in their vehicles – and empower consumers to demand greater protections. The Vehicle Privacy History™ section shows if there are any known records of deleting the personal data from previously used vehicles, a legal obligation in certain jurisdictions.

For more information, or to run your own Vehicle Privacy Report™, please visit: https://vehicleprivacyreport.com.

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry. Its growing portfolio of auto privacy tools benefit companies and consumers, alike.

Privacy4Cars' AutoCleared™ is the only patented solution to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). Leading auto companies (OEM captives, auto finance, fleets, dealerships, etc.) have used it to safeguard over 2 million drivers and passengers by erasing their personal data from vehicles they resold. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for full and transparent privacy disclosures which has been used for over 600,000 vehicles.

For more information, please visit https://privacy4cars.com.

