Private Equity Executive Search Leader Joseph Solari Joins Focus Search Partners as Managing Director

"Joe's extensive experience with private equity-backed firms – combined with his entrepreneurial mindset and consultative approach – makes him an instrumental asset to our team," said Paul Frankenberg, founder and managing partner of Focus Search Partners. Post this

Solari has more than 25 years of experience providing private equity firms and their portfolio companies with retained and interim executive search, as well as advisory services. Prior to Focus Search Partners, Solari held senior roles at private equity firms Saugatuck Capital and Metropolitan Partners Group, as well as a global executive search firm. He founded Greenwich Private Investments in 2019 and continues to serve as a senior advisor to G*Ventures Management.

Solari's appointment reinforces Focus Search Partners' commitment to delivering unparalleled executive search solutions tailored to the distinctive needs of private equity firms, family offices and venture capital firms.

"I am thrilled to join Focus Search Partners," said Solari. "My decision was influenced by the firm's stellar track record in providing best-in-class advisory services and human capital solutions to private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Focus Search Partner's team-oriented approach, devoid of silos, resonates strongly with me and provides the right platform to best deliver exceptional value quickly for our clients."

