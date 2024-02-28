Private Equity Firm, Mauloa, Adds Kai Sato as General Partner and West Coast Lead

"Kai Sato's background as an entrepreneur, CMO, and investor have already added value to our fund and existing portfolio companies, so we're excited that he's joined as a general partner. Being a Southern California native, I am also pleased to now have a presence on the West Coast." -Andrew Sachs Post this

Kai Sato, said, "As an unabashed Warren Buffett disciple, I'm thrilled to be a part of Mauloa, where we similarly look to invest in great companies and hold onto them indefinitely. Furthermore, the timing couldn't be more appropriate as baby boomers inevitably face retirement, forcing millions of companies to navigate succession challenges where Mauloa can be a uniquely-valuable, long-term partner."

Prior to Mauloa, Kai founded Kaizen Reserve, Inc., which exists to foster innovation and unlock new growth avenues, primarily advising family offices and corporations on the design, implementation, and oversight of their venture capital portfolios. He has worked with companies throughout the United States, Mexico, Norway, Ireland, and Singapore, with multiple portfolio companies having been acquired and another going public on Nasdaq. Previously, Kai was the co-president & chief marketing officer of Crown Electrokinetics (public), the chief marketing & innovation officer of Rubicon Resources (acquired), the co-founder of FieldLevel, and a board member of SportTechie (acquired). He has also been a contributor to publications like Inc., Entrepreneur, IR Magazine, and HuffPost, as well as a speaker at various industry conferences. He graduated from the University of Southern California as a Presidential Scholar and now chairs the alumni board of its John H. Mitchell Business of Cinematic Arts Program.

In addition to Mauloa, Kai is an advisor to Forma Capital, a consumer-focused venture firm and a fund advisor to Hatch, a global startup accelerator focused on helping feed the world through sustainable aquaculture technologies. Kai is the author of "Marketing Architecture: How to Attract Customers, Hires, and Investors for Any Company Under 50 Employees."

Preferably the first and only outside investor in its companies, Mauloa provides funding for owner liquidity, partner buyout, growth equity, acquisitions, refinancing or working capital. To learn more or to get in touch, visit www.mauloainc.com.

About Mauloa

Mauloa, which means "endless" in Hawaiian, is a patient, sophisticated financial partner whose core philosophy aligns its interests with business owners through non-control, equity positions. Mauloa brings endless perspective by making $15M to $30M investments into cash flow positive companies for growth and recapitalization. Mauloa further demonstrates its moniker by leaving business owners in control of their own destiny, without the burden of a predetermined exit horizon. Originally founded in 2007 as Sachs Capital, Mauloa has deployed over $200M and partnered with more than 20 companies across a range of industries. Bolstered by its experienced Operating Partners and esteemed Advisory Board, Mauloa focuses on creating value for all stakeholders by helping build great companies that are excellent places to work, which collectively strengthen our communities and the U.S. economy.

Media Contact

Andrew Sachs, Mauloa, 1 3233792252, [email protected]

SOURCE Mauloa