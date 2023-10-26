Private Equity Industry Recognizes Altvia with Prestigious 'Best New Solution Provider' Award

"This accolade not only recognizes our past efforts, but also inspires us to continue to push the boundaries with our products to uncover what is possible in the world of private equity technology." Post this

The Private Equity Wire US Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories. Nominations for the service provider awards are based on a widespread survey of more than 500 GPs and industry leaders. Winners were announced last night during an awards ceremony and networking event held at The Penn Club of New York.

With a commitment to excellence in service, product innovation, and having a deep understanding of the unique needs of the industry, Altvia has become a trusted partner for hundreds of world-class firms seeking to optimize their processes and create a competitive edge in this competitive market. Acquired by Marlin Equity Partners in 2022, Altvia has increased its research and development investment to focus on transforming the way GPs deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued investors.

With winning "Best New Solution Provider," Altvia is proud to add a fourth Private Equity Wire Award alongside their dual wins of "Best Fundraising Solution" and "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider" in 2022 and "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider" in 2021.

About Altvia

As the technology pioneer for private capital markets, Altvia continues to drive innovation for GPs to deliver a best-in-class LP experience. Altvia is the first and only solution to successfully build a fully integrated CRM platform atop Salesforce - empowering private equity, venture capital, and other alternative asset professionals to streamline operations, enhance investor relationships, and extract valuable insights from their data. Learn more at www.altvia.com.

