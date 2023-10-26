Private Equity Industry Recognizes Altvia with Prestigious 'Best New Solution Provider' Award

Based on a widespread survey of more than 500 GPs and other key private equity industry participants, Altvia was recognized, for the third consecutive year, by Private Equity Wire US Awards as "Best New Solution Provider" for its alternative investments software.
DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altvia, the leading technology provider in alternative investments announced it has been awarded "Best New Solution Provider" by Private Equity Wire's US Awards 2023. Altvia drives innovation and transforms data for GPs to deliver a best-in-class LP experience through a purpose-built and fully integrated private equity CRM platform.
"We are honored to receive the Best New Solutions Provider award from PE Wire this year," said Brie Aletto, CEO of Altvia. "We take great pride in this achievement as it reaffirms our dedication to delivering innovative technology solutions to our clients, which subsequently pushes the private capital market forward as a whole. This accolade not only recognizes our past efforts, but also inspires us to continue to push the boundaries with our products to uncover what is possible in the world of private equity technology."
The Private Equity Wire US Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in the US across a wide range of categories. Nominations for the service provider awards are based on a widespread survey of more than 500 GPs and industry leaders. Winners were announced last night during an awards ceremony and networking event held at The Penn Club of New York.
With a commitment to excellence in service, product innovation, and having a deep understanding of the unique needs of the industry, Altvia has become a trusted partner for hundreds of world-class firms seeking to optimize their processes and create a competitive edge in this competitive market. Acquired by Marlin Equity Partners in 2022, Altvia has increased its research and development investment to focus on transforming the way GPs deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued investors.
With winning "Best New Solution Provider," Altvia is proud to add a fourth Private Equity Wire Award alongside their dual wins of "Best Fundraising Solution" and "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider" in 2022 and "Best Secure Workflow Management Provider" in 2021.
To learn more about Altvia's private equity CRM, alternative investment management software, and deal flow management solutions, or explore visit: https://altvia.com/platform/
About Altvia
As the technology pioneer for private capital markets, Altvia continues to drive innovation for GPs to deliver a best-in-class LP experience. Altvia is the first and only solution to successfully build a fully integrated CRM platform atop Salesforce - empowering private equity, venture capital, and other alternative asset professionals to streamline operations, enhance investor relationships, and extract valuable insights from their data. Learn more at www.altvia.com.
Media Contact
Sabra Wilner, Altvia, 1 (720) 458-9085 #903, [email protected], https://altvia.com/
SOURCE Altvia
Share this article