Private Equity M&A Activity in Healthcare Rises in Q2:24

Physician Medical Groups (PMG) drew the highest level of activity from PE buyers with 77 deals, accounting for nearly 41% of activity from PE. This is a slight increase from Q1:24 when PE groups and their portfolio companies completed 72 PMG transactions and a minor increase from Q4:23 when PE firms and/or their portfolio companies completed 75 PMG deals. This indicates that PE's involvement in the PMG space is stable, albeit growing at a slow rate.

In the PMG sector, PE groups targeted dental practices in 57% of the acquisitions, with 44 transactions. This is on par with Q1:24 when there were 45 dental transactions completed by a PE buyer. The second most popular PMG specialty for investors was dermatology, with five deals. In the first quarter of 2024, there were four acquisitions targeting dermatology practices.

The most active PE-backed buyer was MB2 Dental Solutions, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners, with 23 deals in Q2:24. This marks a small increase from the first quarter of the year when MB2 Dental announced 20 transactions. The second most active PE buyer was Specialized Dental Partners (SDP), backed by Quad-C Management, Inc. which reported eight transactions.

In addition to PMGs, there was a significant amount of PE involvement in the eHealth space, with 24 deals reported during the second quarter of 2024. This is a minor increase from Q1:24 when 20 transactions were announced, yet a decrease from Q2:23 when 28 eHealth acquisitions were reported. The most active eHealth subsector in Q2:24 was medical practice management software with eight completed transactions. The most active eHealth buyer was Serent Capital, which completed two deals; it purchased Medical Informatics Engineering and Traumasoft, both for undisclosed prices.

In Q2:24, there were 12 PE-backed Home Health & Hospice transactions, 10 Medical Devices deals, four Rehabilitation acquisitions and three Pharmaceutical deals.

"It's clear industry headwinds and regulatory pressures are forcing private investors to slow down M&A activity," said Dylan Sammut, Editor of Healthcare at LevinPro HC, which publishes the data. "But even so, private equity remains a dominant force in the healthcare investment space. When market conditions improve, we expect a flurry of activity in the future."

