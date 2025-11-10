Private Investment Group Acquires Digital Building Solutions to Accelerate Smart-Building Growth

"We see tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth by investing in the capabilities, technology, and people that make DBS a leader in this space." Post this

Under new ownership, DBS will continue to operate independently while gaining access to new capital resources intended to expand its service portfolio, strengthen channel partnerships, and scale support across North America. The investment group plans to deepen DBS's role in the connected-building solutions ecosystem, with an emphasis on energy optimization, AI-driven automation, and integrated workplace technologies.

"DBS has proven itself as a trusted partner to organizations looking to modernize their built environments," said a spokesperson for the acquiring group. "We see tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth by investing in the capabilities, technology, and people that make DBS a leader in this space."

The acquisition will enhance DBS delivery capacity, invest in technical talent, and forge deeper relationships with global workplace-technology providers. While maintaining it's best in class operation.

About Digital Building Solutions (DBS)

Digital Building Solutions is a leading systems integrator that provides consulting, deployment, and lifecycle services for smart-building technology platforms. Through deep industry expertise and global partnerships, DBS helps clients implement intelligent infrastructure that enhances sustainability, connectedness, and occupant comfort. For more information contact DBS: 212.864.2300 or [email protected]

Media Contact

Robert Cote, MB Consolidated, 1 212-864-2300, [email protected]

