Private Jet Club Reports Record Month As Members Continue To Fly, Stay, And Refer

"We are proud of the flight volume, but we are even more proud of what is behind it," said Lance Tweden, Founder and CEO of Private Jet Club. "Members are flying, staying, and referring people they trust. That tells us the model is working." Post this

With no member attrition to date, Private Jet Club is proud of the trust it has built and the momentum created through a growing community of travelers who continue to fly with and recommend the Club.

"We are proud of the flight volume, but we are even more proud of what is behind it," said Lance Tweden, Founder and CEO of Private Jet Club. "Members are flying, staying, and referring people they trust. That tells us the model is working."

Private Jet Club was built for travelers who want more consistency from private aviation without giving up the flexibility that makes charter attractive. Members receive fixed hourly rates, guaranteed aircraft access, no blackout dates, no peak period pricing, and guaranteed recovery at no additional cost.

The company has taken a measured approach to growth since launching in early 2025, prioritizing member experience over rapid expansion. That approach has allowed the Club to grow quietly in the background while keeping service personal and access reliable.

"Our goal has never been to grow as fast as possible," Tweden added. "It has been to grow the right way. Every new member needs to feel the same level of confidence and service that made the first members believe in the Club."

About the Club: Private Jet Club is a modern private aviation membership program built around a simpler, more predictable way to fly. Founded by luxury membership executive Lance Tweden, the Club combines fixed-rate private travel with personalized service, guaranteed access, and a member-first approach. Based at Centennial Airport in Colorado and serving private fliers across the country, Private Jet Club works closely with its aviation partners to deliver a consistent experience from planning through arrival.

Media Contact

Lance Tweden, Private Jet Club, 1 (888) - 422 - 2021, [email protected], https://privatejetclub.com/

SOURCE Private Jet Club