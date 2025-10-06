Private Jet Lawyer Releases Book on Behind the Scenes of Buying a Private Jet

I share lessons from the trenches, and insights to help you ask the right questions and avoid costly mistakes when buying or selling a private aircraft. Post this

Whether you're a first-time buyer, a seasoned operator, or an advisor supporting a transaction, the goal of the book s to give potential owners a playbook that makes the journey smoother.

Lapayowker will be at NBAA's Business Aviation Convention and Expo October 14-18 in Las Vegas. Also available on Amazon and Kindle.

Stewart H. Lapayowker devotes his law practice to corporate aircraft transactions. He counsels corporate and individual clients, foreign and domestic, on issues relating to the acquisition, sale, leasing, registration and financing of new and pre-owned jet aircraft (including fractional aircraft). He counsels on a wide variety of aviation matters, including implementing tax efficient structures, related FAA and DOT regulatory matters, regulatory evaluation of operations, aircraft management arrangements, personal use issues and compensation-related SEC issues in connection with the use of business aircraft by public companies. He has lectured on aviation topics, been cited to by a Federal Court, and is the author of "Buying a Private Jet? What You Don't Know…" (2025). For more information, https://www.JetCounsel.Law and @yourjetlawyer on Insta and Tik-Tok.

