Private Label International and The Wolff Company Partner on Three-Building High Rise Project, Three Collective

"Three Collective has quickly become the gold standard for office-to-residential conversions," said Wendi Stallings, principal of Private Label. "Being part of the team that created such an impactful property was an honor. The strategic offering with the right amenity mix creates a permanent competitive edge. We hope more conversions can follow suit."

"With Three Collective, we started with an incredible existing infrastructure that afforded us a much larger canvas to paint on in terms of amenity planning and design," said Matt Perrin, EVP of underwriting and asset management at The Wolff Company. "A great deal of time and effort went into contemplating, designing, and curating what is now a market-leading amenity package."

The 675 live/work units will feature a loft-style configuration and aesthetic with exposed concrete ceilings and a plethora of floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing views of DC, Arlington and Old Town. Private Label incorporated design elements that are as culturally rich as Three Collective's location with custom graphics and artwork seamlessly flowing through each space, adding depth by showcasing the history and culture of the Falls Church area. Innovation and technology also were focal points when creating the unique amenity spaces, from the design to the products sourced to the technology integrated. Tech features that maximize work, both in person and virtual, and social interaction, are infused throughout each amenity space.

Acoustics and sound transmission between each space were exceptionally important in the design process, allowing residents to work and play side by side. The integration of sound abating materials is a design highlight of its own. From dimensional upholstered walls to folded origami ceilings to wrapped walls and screens, each area was designed to feel like a special moment within a property that feels like an entire neighborhood within itself.

Another focus of the design team was to cater to both extroverts and introverts, providing spaces that are smaller and more intimate within spaces that are large with high levels of activity. The amenity spaces were meant to not just extend the living spaces of the residential units, but to extend the form and function, to create an ecosystem that evolves with residents as their lives do.

Three Collective is located at 5203 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. Building one is now open and leasing. For more information, visit: https://threecollective.com.

A San Francisco and Phoenix based design firm, Private Label International specializes in strategically branded environments for hospitality, multi-family, retail, restaurants and senior living. Their key differentiator is a strategic and holistic property positioning approach, which starts with the developer's vision and aspirations for their project and ends with a detailed plan that helps the client visualize the competitive advantage. By anticipating what's next, they reduce investment risk and plan for future consumer needs, digging deeper to define the local and targeted market; using a "boots on the ground" mentality to be able to think like a local anywhere. For more information, visit: https://privatelabelintl.com

The Wolff Company is an integrated real estate investment firm focused on the mission-driven development and management of rental communities across North America. Wolff combines a discretionary private equity platform with an integrated, in-house development team and resident experience company. The Wolff Company focuses on improving the lives of its residents by fundamentally redefining the residential rental experience while delivering outsized investment returns. Since 1949, The Wolff Company has promoted a "people first" culture that encourages relentless innovation, steadfast execution, faithful stewardship, and continuous learning. For more information, visit www.awolff.com.

