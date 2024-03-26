Private Lender for Commercial Hard Money Loans in California Funds over 100 Loans Annually

By bypassing traditional institutional barriers, Union Home Loan opens doors for borrowers who may otherwise be sidelined by conventional lending practices related to credit scores or income/tax history. Post this

Key highlights of Union Home Loan's hard money commercial loans include:

QUICK TURNAROUND: Union Home Loan guarantees funding in 10 days or less, enabling borrowers to seize time-sensitive opportunities in the dynamic California commercial real estate market.

commercial real estate market. BAD CREDIT CAN QUALIFY: Union Home Loan recognizes that traditional lending institutions may overlook borrowers with less-than-perfect credit histories. Our commercial hard money loans are based off of the amount of equity held in the commercial property - not the borrower's credit score.

FLEXIBLE LOAN AMOUNTS: Union Home Loan can offer California commercial hard money loans for amounts ranging from $100,000 to $3,000,0000! It all depends on the amount of equity available in the commercial property.

commercial hard money loans for amounts ranging from to $3,000,0000! It all depends on the amount of equity available in the commercial property. INTEREST ONLY PAYMENTS: Union Home Loan provides interest-only payments, for the entirety of the loan term, in order to minimize the borrower's monthly cash payments.

COMPETITIVE RATES: By leveraging a network of private investors, Union Home Loan is able to offer competitive interest rates, between 10% and 14%, ensuring that borrower's can reasonably make payments through the loan term.

CUSTOMIZABLE LOAN TERMS: Union Home Loan understands the need for flexibility in loan terms. Six to 36 month terms provide borrowers with peace of mind in case there are unforeseen delays with exit strategies.

STREAMLINED & SECURE APPLICATION PROCESS: The loan application process at Union Home Loan is streamlined and secure! Our process does not require the burdensome income and tax documentation often demanded by traditional lenders. All required documentation can be uploaded, through our secure online portal, without ever having to send sensitive information via email.

EXPERT GUIDANCE: Union Home Loan's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized guidance and support throughout the loan process, helping borrowers make informed decisions every step of the way.

Established in 1991 as a privately owned and operated California Corporation, Union Home Loan has cemented its reputation as a trusted provider of hard money loans across various real estate sectors. From residential to commercial, industrial, land, and special use properties, Union Home Loan caters to diverse borrower needs with professionalism and expertise.

"Union Home Loan is dedicated to empowering borrowers by providing the financial liquidity they need to achieve their real estate goals," said Lane Scholes, Chief Loan Officer. "As a direct lender, we pride ourselves on our ability to make swift and informed funding decisions, ensuring that our borrowers can capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the California market."

Union Home Loan's unwavering commitment to providing direct lending solutions stems from its belief in the importance of accessibility and efficiency in the lending process. By bypassing traditional institutional barriers, Union Home Loan opens doors for borrowers who may otherwise be sidelined by conventional lending practices related to credit scores or income/tax history.

For more information about Union Home Loan and its hard money commercial loans in California, please visit our company website, below.

ABOUT UNION HOME LOAN:

Union Home Loan, established in 1991, is a privately owned and operated California Corporation specializing in commercial hard money lending. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, industrial, land, and special use properties, Union Home Loan is dedicated to providing swift and accessible financing solutions to borrowers across California.

Media Contact

Michael Stewart, Union Home Loan, Inc., 1 8182230000 11, [email protected], https://www.unionhomeloan.com/

SOURCE Union Home Loan, Inc.