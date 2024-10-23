Private LTE provider, Ubiik, announces new pLTE endpoint for utilities

Ubiik has announced the release of its new private LTE (pLTE) endpoint, Pyxis LTE, designed to enhance connectivity for utility devices like capacitor banks, reclosers, and DER gateways.

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubiik, a leading provider of private LTE networks announced today the release of a new pLTE endpoint, Pyxis LTE, designed to bring connectivity to a range of utility devices.

Engineered as a ruggedized, utility-grade edge router, Pyxis LTE is the ideal solution for connecting grid assets such as capacitor banks, reclosers, DER gateways and switches. Pyxis LTE also offers two serial ports to support legacy equipment alongside connectivity for future grid devices.

The use of a powerful System-on-Chip, which includes a modern dual-core ARM Cortex A53 CPU architecture, brings a range of benefits including higher security and lower power consumption. In addition, it brings future-proof edge computing and data analytics capabilities which are becoming increasingly important to utilities.

"As computing becomes distributed further from the network core, the ability for UE devices in a pLTE network to offer edge computing capability becomes paramount," said TH Peng, Founder & CEO of Ubiik. "When designing this product, we were focused on what utilities need – high security, processing power at the network periphery and a rugged form factor to suit a range of environmental conditions. The result is the ability to offer reliable connectivity to a range of existing and future grid assets."

While Pyxis LTE has been engineered as an ideal endpoint for Ubiik's Band 106 goRAN™ or freeRAN™ networks, as a 3GPP standardized product, it can operate as a UE in any existing pLTE networks across a range of frequency bands, including the license-free 915MHz ISM band, while remaining fully 3GPP compliant (the ISM band being a subset of Band 8). "Operation in both Band 106 and the added support in the ISM band will provide utilities with a complementary expansion of coverage and capacity from their pLTE" said Peng. "We believe the ability to leverage the ISM band through pLTE will assist utilities to better manage their traffic in the face of ongoing demands for increased capacity."

Ubiik will be at UBBA's Plugfest in Kansas City, November 5-7, 2024, where the Pyxis LTE will be unveiled.

About Ubiik

On track to exceed 1 million AMI device deployments in 2024, Ubiik continues to innovate based on its cost-effective LTE and NB-IoT technologies. Tackling the coverage limitations of existing public LTE networks that impede utilities' AMI and SCADA deployments, Ubiik is forging ahead as a market leader in the private LTE landscape. See www.ubiik.com.

