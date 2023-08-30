Privé Jets Receives Prestigious Award as North America's and the Caribbean's Leading Private Jet Charter at the World Travel Awards 2023

We are immensely proud of this achievement, which wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. This recognition fuels our drive to continue raising the bar in the private aviation industry. Tweet this

"This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and our clients' satisfaction," said Andres Arboleda, Co-Founder & COO at Privé Jets. "We are immensely proud of this achievement, which wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients. This recognition fuels our drive to continue raising the bar in the private aviation industry."

Privé Jets has carved a niche for itself by curating private jet charter travel experiences that epitomize flexibility, and unmatched convenience. With a commitment to understanding each client's unique requirements, the company tailors every journey, ensuring seamless travel experiences that transcend expectations.

As a leading player in the private aviation landscape, Privé Jets offers access to an extensive network of over 7,000 aircraft, including jets of varying sizes and configurations. The company's emphasis on safety, efficiency, and unparalleled service has garnered it a distinguished reputation among discerning travelers.

The recent recognition at the World Travel Awards 2023 further solidifies Privé Jets' position as a trailblazer in the private jet charter industry. The company's continuous pursuit of excellence, coupled with its dedication to providing exceptional travel solutions, underscores its commitment to shaping the future of luxury travel.

About Privé Jets:

Founded in 2007, Privé Jets has been a leading private air charter broker with access to over 7,000 aircraft worldwide. The company's mission is to always put their client's safety, time, and convenience at the core of everything they do. Privé Jets currently serves clients in all continents and schedules flights monthly in over 50 countries. For more information about Privé Jets visit www.privejets.com

About World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region. For more information about WTA visit www.worldtravelawards.com

