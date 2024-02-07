Privé Porter, Leading Reseller of Hermès Birkin and Kelly Bags, Debuts in Las Vegas at Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Las Vegas, showcasing our commitment to excellence which has forged our reputation, one exquisite handbag at a time. Securing a Birkin in Las Vegas has never been more accessible," expressed Jeffery Berk, Managing Director of Privé Porter. Post this

Since launching in 2008, Privé Porter has redefined the luxury handbag market, working with many collectors and celebrities, including Cardi B, Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Gucci Mane, Floyd Mayweather, and many more, their expertise in acquiring, authenticating, and delivering the rarest Hermès handbags has attracted a worldwide loyal following. The company's global network ensures access to the most sought-after, limited-edition handbags, providing superior white-glove service to their customers.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Las Vegas, showcasing our commitment to excellence which has forged our reputation, one exquisite handbag at a time, especially in time for visitors in town for the Lunar New Year and the Big Game, allowing them to experience the pinnacle of luxury shopping," expressed Jeffery Berk, Managing Director of Privé Porter. "Securing a Birkin in Las Vegas has never been more accessible."

At the core of Privé Porter are the principles of authenticity, trust, access, and service. With the world's most extensive inventory of Hermès Birkin bags, the company has facilitated over $180 million in transactions for clients across 50 countries, all while upholding a strict stance against counterfeits. Their meticulous authentication process guarantees the quality and authenticity of every item.

Store Information:

Privé Porter is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm.

3327 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-803-4426

About Privé Porter:

About Grand Canal Shoppes:

Located inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the center boasts 160 specialty brands and world-class restaurants nestled around a charming and faithful reproduction of Venice's Grand Canal, complete with cobbled walkways, street-side cafes and live entertainment. Signature brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, and Tory Burch create an unparalleled retail environment that includes a star-studded line-up of restaurants headed by famous celebrity chefs: Wolfgang Puck's CUT, Emeril Lagasse's Delmonico Steakhouse, Buddy Valastro's Buddy V's and Carlo's Bakery, Lorena Garcia's CHICA, as well as Mercato della Pescheria, SUGARCANE, SUSHISAMBA, and Smith & Wollensky. The center is also home to the all-new ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by Spiegelworld. For more information, visit www.grandcanalshoppes.com.

