Privy Acquires Emotive to Launch the Unified Email + SMS Platform for Ecommerce Brands

"There's no shortage of marketing tools — what's missing is a true partner," said Alex Persson, CEO of Privy. "Brands today are craving human expertise and personalized marketing strategies. This acquisition is about giving brands power to scale marketing without added cost and complexity."

Building a Retention Engine for Modern Ecommerce Brands

Together, Privy and Emotive will serve over 10,000 ecommerce brands, offering features like:

Unified email + SMS automation flows

1:1 customer conversations via SMS and email

Best-in-class popup and list growth tools

Dedicated strategists for every brand

Low, transparent pricing with no email sending limits or onerous contracts

Since 2019, Privy has been singularly focused on solving the retention problem for growing, midsize ecommerce brands. Emotive's conversational SMS capabilities supercharge that mission by enabling merchants to reach customers with the right message, in the right channel, at the right time.

"Privy has become an indispensable part of my marketing strategy. If you're looking to supercharge your website's conversions and capture leads effectively, I highly recommend giving Privy a try — you'll be amazed by the remarkable results it delivers." — Fancy Bands

What's Next

This summer and fall, Privy plans to roll out a slate of new features — including advanced marketing automations, more zero-party data collection capabilities and improved third-party integrations — all designed to help brands create smarter, more connected marketing across channels.

The new Privy is available today, with support for Shopify, BigCommerce, Wix and custom platforms.

Learn more about Privy and Emotive at privy.com.

Media Contact

Katie Samuelson, Privy, 1 8475085273, [email protected], [email protected], privy.com

SOURCE Privy