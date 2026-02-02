Privy Acquires Sendlane to Strengthen Its Position as an Ecommerce Growth Platform

"Our focus isn't on selling customers more acronyms," said Alex Persson, CEO of Privy. "It's about delivering better outcomes and results." Post this

"Sendlane grew rapidly by addressing a real gap in the market, offering hands-on, personalized support at pricing that doesn't punish brands for growing," said Alex Persson, CEO of Privy. "That combination resonated for good reason, and ultimately why Privy is picking up where Sendlane left off. We're connecting that same service-first philosophy with a platform that's had exponential growth over the past year and is built to scale with growing ecommerce brands."

Ecommerce brands are turning away from overly complex tech stacks and inadequate human support. Privy serves more than 6,000 ecommerce brands and has grown revenue 300% over the past 12 months by focusing on scalable yet intuitive tools, best-in-class deliverability, and access to real human experts who understand their business.

For existing Privy customers, the acquisition accelerates the company's roadmap across email and SMS. This brings faster innovation, deeper automation, and more connected reporting across onsite conversion and lifecycle marketing.

"Our focus isn't on selling customers more acronyms," Alex added. "It's about delivering better outcomes and results. We're helping growing ecommerce teams do more with fewer, better-connected systems, backed by people who are invested in their success, and serve as true brand partners."

Privy will continue investing in a unified platform that connects on-site conversion with lifecycle marketing, giving ecommerce brands smarter automation, deeper analytics, and fewer tools to manage. All while ensuring customers can depend on dedicated human support to achieve their goals together.

Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, please visit www.privy.com

