Privy Expands Automation Tools to Help Merchants Win Big on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Additional Flow filters now allow merchants to target omnichannel campaigns based on where contacts signed up for marketing messages, on-site activity and detailed purchase behavior, unlocking deeper personalization across email and SMS outreach.

The company has also expanded its SMS capabilities and unveiled the lowest pricing in the industry. The new Contact Card feature helps customers easily add a brand's contact info to their devices, strengthening recognition and trust during the busiest shopping season of the year.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest moments of the year for growing ecommerce brands, and we want to help them make it their most profitable one yet," said Alex Persson, CEO of Privy. "These updates give merchants the power to consistently reach the right people, at the right time, with the right message, without needing a full marketing team to pull it off."

These updates reinforce Privy's commitment to helping growing merchants compete with larger retailers through automation that's both incredibly effective and intuitive. To win the holiday season, merchants who sign up before Black Friday will earn a 30% discount and can learn more by visiting privy.com.

Privy is an ecommerce email and SMS marketing platform built for growth. Trusted by over 10,000 brands around the world, Privy makes it easy to grow your email and SMS lists, reduce cart abandonment, and drive more sales — without needing a developer or designer. Privy has helped merchants generate over $7 billion in sales, empowering growing brands to compete with the biggest names in retail.

