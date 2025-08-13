Privy Unveils Powerful New Features to Help ecommerce Brands Convert More Visitors and Drive More Sales

"These updates are all about making it easier for merchants to get results," said Alex Persson, CEO, Privy. Post this

Privy has launched a comprehensive set of new features designed to help ecommerce brands simplify their workflows, personalize the customer journey, and accelerate growth. These updates are now available to all users and include enhancements across automation, email,

SMS, on-site displays, and campaign targeting.

Privy Flows

Privy Flows is a new visual marketing automation platform that replaces the previous Privy Automations tool. Designed specifically for ecommerce use cases, Privy Flows allows merchants to trigger emails and SMSbased on customer actions such as signups, cart abandonment, purchases, fulfillment and more. Some of the highlights include:

A new intuitive, visual Flows experience that lets you connect triggers, delays, conditions, and messages into seamless, automated customer journeys.

Combine Email and SMS messages in the same Flow for truly personalized omnichannel marketing.

Trigger Filters give you precise control over who enters a Flow, using conditions like segment membership, sign-up source, tags, purchase history, and more.

Flows support conditional splits based on actions and properties like clicks, opens, opt-in method and source, segments, tags, and cart or product activity.

Deep ecommerce integrations let you tap into product catalogs, order history, and on-site engagement.

Pop-up & Display Builder

The pop-up and display builder has been completely redesigned with a new, intuitive user interface that makes it easier than ever to create high-converting onsite campaigns. New functionality includes:

Flexible, multi-step Email and SMS forms with infinite personalization

Capture customer preferences and zero-party data with Mini Quizzes and other collection blocks

Custom form fields for advanced data collection

Battle-tested, high-conversion templates

SMS & MMS Campaign Composer 2.0.

The new SMS and MMS campaign composer enables merchants to design and send high-performing mobile campaigns faster.

Smart Triggers for Popups & Banners

Merchants can use advanced targeting rules to fine-tune when and where on-site messages appear. With Smart Triggers, you can combine conditions like exit intent, scroll depth, referring URLs, UTM parameters, and specific page views to deliver the right message to the right visitor at the perfect moment.

Customer Momentum

Thousands of ecommerce businesses are already using these new tools to grow faster. On average, Privy users who implement the new features see a 15 percent lift in email conversions and a 20 percent increase in onsite signups.

"These updates are all about making it easier for merchants to get results," said Alex Persson, CEO, Privy. "Our customers are resourceful business owners who need tools that just work and without complexity. These new features are helping them turn browsers into buyers faster than ever."

Want to learn more about Privy? Check out privy.com to see a full overview of the product enhancements or sign up for a free trial.

