PRMA Plastic Surgery Celebrates 30 Years of Rebuilding Lives after Breast Cancer

Since its establishment in 1994, PRMA has been at the forefront of breast reconstruction, transforming the lives of thousands of women through innovative surgical techniques and unwavering commitment to patient care. Post this

"At PRMA, we are honored to have played a role in the journey of so many courageous women who have faced breast cancer," said Dr. Peter Ledoux, Co-founder at PRMA Plastic Surgery. "Our mission has always been to provide not just surgical excellence, but also compassionate care and unwavering support to our patients and their families."

Central to PRMA's philosophy is the belief in shared decision-making between patient and surgeon, recognizing that each individual's journey is unique and deeply personal. This collaborative approach ensures that patients are empowered to make informed choices about their treatment options, leading to more successful outcomes and enhanced satisfaction.

With a commitment to advancing the field of breast reconstruction, PRMA performs over 800 perforator flap breast reconstructions annually, further establishing themselves as leaders in the field. Their dedication to excellence and innovation continues to set new standards for patient care and surgical outcomes in breast reconstruction.

As PRMA Plastic Surgery commemorates this significant milestone, they reaffirm their commitment to rebuilding lives and empowering breast cancer survivors through compassionate care, cutting-edge techniques, and unwavering support.

For more information about PRMA Plastic Surgery and their services, visit http://www.prma-enhance.com.

Media Contact

Tabetha Williams, prma-enhance.com, 2106921181, [email protected], prma-enhance.com

SOURCE PRMA Plastic Surgery