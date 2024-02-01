PRMA Plastic Surgery Celebrates Remarkable Milestone: 12,000 Free Flap Breast Reconstructions

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, PRMA has successfully completed 12,000 free flap breast reconstructions, becoming synonymous with hope and restoration for survivors worldwide. Post this

"This remarkable milestone is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and compassionate care provided by the PRMA team over the years," said Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo, President of PRMA Plastic Surgery. "We are deeply honored to have played a part in the journey of 12,000 courageous survivors. Each of these individuals inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in breast reconstruction."

Since its inception, PRMA Plastic Surgery has been at the forefront of reconstructive breast surgery, revolutionizing the field and continually pushing the boundaries of innovation. Co-founders Drs. Steven Pisano and Peter Ledoux have built a team of world-class surgeons who share their passion for helping breast cancer survivors reclaim their lives.

"Through our extensive experience, we have honed our techniques, achieving exceptional outcomes while always prioritizing patient safety and satisfaction," noted Dr. Oscar Ochoa, COO of PRMA Plastic Surgery. "Our dedication to research and innovation has resulted in numerous advancements in breast reconstruction, and we remain committed to improving the lives of breast cancer survivors."

As PRMA Plastic Surgery celebrates this remarkable achievement, they express their heartfelt gratitude to their patients, staff, and the community for their unwavering support. The practice remains dedicated to advancing the field of breast reconstruction, offering hope, and changing lives one surgery at a time.

PRMA Plastic Surgery, located in San Antonio, Texas, is a renowned center of excellence for breast reconstruction. With a commitment to innovation, research, and compassionate patient care, PRMA has helped thousands of breast cancer survivors regain their confidence and sense of self through free flap breast reconstruction.

