PRMA Welcomes Esteemed Surgeon Dr. Anton Fries as the 9th Addition to its Surgical Team

PRMA, a renowned leader in advanced plastic and reconstructive surgery, proudly welcomes Dr. Anton Fries as its latest surgeon. Dr. Fries, currently the Chief of Plastic Surgery and a faculty surgeon at UT Health San Antonio, boasts an illustrious medical career that spans the globe. Graduating from the prestigious University of Cambridge, Dr. Fries' journey led him to become a former Surgeon Commander in the Royal Navy, with combat experience. He specialized in plastic surgery through international studies and research, holding significant roles at esteemed institutions like Oxford University Hospitals and UT Health San Antonio. With over 60 published papers, his focus on reconstructive surgery earned him research awards. Dr. Fries possesses expertise in microvascular reconstruction, lymphatic microsurgery, cosmetics, and hand surgery. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he contributes to humanitarian efforts, providing cleft lip and palate surgeries in the Philippines through Operation Restore Hope. Dr. Fries is a luminary in the medical community, known for groundbreaking contributions in microsurgery and lymphedema surgery. His dedication to precision and patient well-being aligns seamlessly with PRMA's commitment to medical excellence. The addition of Dr. Fries to PRMA enhances their capacity to offer cutting-edge procedures, serving patients not only in San Antonio but across Texas and beyond. His unparalleled expertise reinforces PRMA's mission to provide the highest quality care and remain at the forefront of medical innovation. This synergy positions PRMA as an unparalleled destination for sophisticated microsurgery and lymphedema surgical interventions. Dr. Fries's presence elevates the institution's stature as a hub for exceptional medical care, attracting patients and professionals alike. Dr. Anton Fries joining the PRMA surgical team underscores the organization's commitment to providing the utmost expertise and care. His wealth of experience, exceptional skills, and unwavering dedication make him a valuable addition to the PRMA family.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRMA, a leader in advanced plastic and reconstructive surgery, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Anton Fries as its newest surgeon. With an impressive medical journey that spans the globe and encompasses a wealth of expertise, Dr. Fries brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the PRMA team.

Dr. Fries is a faculty surgeon and Chief of Plastic Surgery at UT Health San Antonio. He obtained his medical degree from the prestigious University of Cambridge, a testament to his dedication and commitment to the field of medicine.