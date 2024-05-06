PRNEWS Names Priscila Martinez, CEO and Founder of The Brand Agency, to their 2024 Class of Top Women

Martinez is recognized as a Top Woman in the industry trade's 'Changemakers' category for her impact not only within her organization, but also on the public relations world as a whole

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRNEWS, the communication industry's go-to source for education, inspiration and recognition, is pleased to name Priscila Martinez, CEO & Founder of The Brand Agency, to their 2024 Class of Top Women honorees. Each year, an elite group of women are selected to represent the best and brightest up and comers, entrepreneurs, changemakers, industry champions, and motivators in the communications industry.

Founding her firm in 2015, Martinez has mentored her team to develop capabilities spanning corporate communications, media relations, special events, and strategic partnerships. She oversees an all-female group of industry experts that work with clients in the lifestyle, entertainment, fashion, technology, beauty and business-to-business spaces. Globally, no other communications firm serves Fortune 5 clients like Apple and Amazon with a female-only team. In the last year under Martinez's leadership, The Brand Agency tripled its employee count and signed some of the world's most recognized brands like Disney, Hulu, Paramount, ESPN, and Kering Eyewear—the second-largest global luxury conglomerate, boasting brands like Balenciaga, Cartier, and Gucci.

"This year's Top Women are the trailblazing, ceiling-shattering women making waves within their organizations, whether it's skillfully navigating a crisis, bolstering a company's reputation, breaking through to new markets or supporting and mentoring their colleagues." said Kaylee Hultgren, Content Director of PRNEWS and the host of the program.

"I've been a fan of PRNEWS since the start of my career. To say I'm honored to be named to their Class of Top Women is a huge understatement," says Martinez. "I opened the firm just 9 short years ago with the hope that The Brand Agency would be where it is today—dominating the PR world and fostering innovative and impactful strategies to move the industry forward."

Honorees will be recognized and celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Current in New York City from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. To register for the Awards Luncheon, please click here. Individual tickets, tables of 10, celebration and amplification packages are available for purchase. Table purchases come with priority seating and ensure attendees are seated together.

For more information, please visit www.prnewsonline.com. For questions about attending the PRNEWS Top Women Awards, contact Mary-Lou French at [email protected]. To become an event sponsor, or for information about congratulatory ads, contact Dara Brooks at [email protected].

About The Brand Agency

The Brand Agency is an award-winning public relations and creative communications firm. Named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Founders List and dubbed one of Ragan's Top Women in Communications, marketing and publicity veteran Priscila Martinez opened the firm in 2015. The bicoastal team operates from bustling offices in Los Angeles and New York. Globally, The Brand Agency is the only firm that serves Fortune 5 clients with a female-only team. The firm's capabilities include corporate communications, media relations, special events, and strategic partnerships for brands, influencers, and celebrities. The agency has a thriving lifestyle (fashion, beauty, hospitality), entertainment, technology, and business-to-business practices. The Brand Agency has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as Best in Business for Communications. Inc. Magazine also awarded the firm with the coveted Best Workplaces award. PRNEWS named them a Platinum Award honoree as Small Agency of the Year and Top Agency Elite Top for two consecutive years. PR Daily awarded them Top Agency of the Year. The American Business Awards named them Public Relations Agency of the Year Silver Stevie Winner. To learn more about The Brand Agency, visit us online.

About PRNEWS

PRNEWS is the largest event and digital media brand providing business intelligence and face-to- face experiences to the PR and Communications industry. For more information, visit www.prnewsonline.com.

Media Contact

Chloe Arambel, The Brand Agency, 1 9092760779, [email protected], https://thebrand-agency.com/

SOURCE The Brand Agency