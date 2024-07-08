PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Elevates Their Production with Stratasys's J5 DentaJet 3D Printer

We are thrilled to integrate the Stratasys J5 DentaJet into our production process. This 3D printer's capabilities will not only streamline our workflow but also elevate the quality of our dental restorations. Post this

The J5 DentaJet includes GrabCAD Print to streamline dental workflows with intuitive interfaces and advanced features. These features include color data capture from intraoral scans, automatic nesting and support generation, fleet management, and remote printing. The integration of the GrabCAD Print platform allows PRO-Craft to optimize lab resources, scale production, and maintain high-quality standards.

The J5 DentaJet offers PRO-Craft a significant upgrade in dental production capabilities with its ability to print five different materials simultaneously on a single tray. Its large-capacity print tray and full-color printing capabilities enable the production of a mixed tray of biocompatible applications, realistic full-color dental models, and monolithic dentures, all with minimal handling. These capabilities reduce costs and maximize efficiency, aligning with PRO-Craft's commitment to high-quality, personalized dental solutions.

With the J5 DentaJet, PRO-Craft can operate with increased efficiency. The printer's unattended operation, fewer changeovers, and minimal touch time to load and post-process prints allow for maximum output and productivity. Using different materials in a single print job lets PRO-Craft cut costs and reduce the number of printers needed, streamlining their workflow and elevating their service offerings.

PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory is renowned for their meticulous attention to detail and personalized service. The J5 DentaJet strengthens this commitment by creating highly accurate, full-color dental parts with patient-specific precision. The printer's ability to produce highly realistic replicas of a patient's mouth and monolithic, polychromatic dentures in various shades and colors ensures PRO-Craft's restorations meet the highest standards of realism and quality.

The J5 DentaJet supports a diverse range of dental resins to meet any patient's dental needs, from monolithic dentures and temporaries to high-quality crown and bridge models. The printer is particularly valuable for implants, removables, crown and bridge, and orthodontics, ensuring that PRO-Craft can provide comprehensive solutions to their clients.

PRO-Craft sets itself apart by providing personalized service to every client and maintaining careful attention to detail in all their work. When clients contact PRO-Craft, they are connected with the lab's actual technical advisor, not just someone at a call center. This means clients get to talk and work one-on-one with their own personal technicians, ensuring a high level of personalized care. All restorations are hand-crafted and adjusted to each patient's needs at PRO-Craft's Murietta, CA facility, never outsourced to other labs.

Specializing in high-esthetic anterior and complex implant restorations, PRO-Craft is a full-service lab offering a wide range of removable products, from premium hand-characterized dentures to EMA snore appliances. PRO-Craft also offers their new free dental practice accelerator kit to help dentists build a better dental practice. Learn more about PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory here.

For more information about how the J5 DentaJet positively impacts PRO-Craft's product offerings, call (877) 4-484-3522, visit PRO-Craft's website, or email [email protected].

