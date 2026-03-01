PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Exhibits at Five Major Dental Conventions Across the United States in 2026

Visit PRO-Craft at a Convention to Learn How They Can Elevate Your Dental Practice

MURRIETA, Calif., March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory, a leader in high-quality dental restorations, is pleased to announce its participation in five dental conventions across the country in 2026. Dentists are invited to come meet PRO-Craft at any one of these conventions to learn how the company can help dental practices nationwide deliver the best restorations their patients deserve.

Attendees can speak one-on-one with PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory's Greg and Scott Schubert to learn how PRO-Craft tailors products, workflows, and support to the needs of each practice. From learning resources that address a range of patient cases to practice-building programs like the Free Dental Practice Starter Kit—which includes access to the Free iTero Intraoral Scanner program for qualifying dentists—PRO-Craft helps streamline digital workflows and improve case predictability.

Meet PRO-Craft Dental at These Upcoming Conventions

Hinmon Dental Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia: March 12-14, 2026

TDA Texas Dental Association in San Antonio, Texas: May 7-9, 2026

AGD American General Dentistry in Las Vegas, Nevada: June 24-27, 2026

Southwest Dental Conference in Dallas, Texas: August 21-22, 2026

American Acadamy Implant Dentistry (AAID) in Nashville, Tennessee: September 30-October 3, 2026

PRO-Craft's mission is simple: to empower dentists with cutting-edge technology and lab solutions that deliver the best possible restorations for their patients. PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory specializes in high-esthetic anterior and complex implant restorations. As a full-service dental lab, it offers a wide range of removable products—from premium hand-characterized dentures to EMA snore appliances.

There are also many resources and programs available to help dentists elevate their practices—starting with PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory's Free Dental Practice Starter Kit. The Starter Kit gives dentists an easy way to experience PRO-Craft's workflow, connect with a dedicated personal technician, and access tools and guidance designed to streamline case submissions and improve predictability. It also includes information on how qualifying practices can unlock ongoing savings each year and take advantage of additional complimentary services such as free remakes, adjustments, and rush cases.

As part of this offer, PRO-Craft also provides access to its Free iTero Digital Scanner Program, which helps dental professionals streamline digital workflows, elevate the patient experience, and reduce costs. Qualifying dentists receive a 30-day free trial with no obligations. If the scanner does not meet their needs, it can be returned at no cost. Once approved, scanners are shipped within two business days, and free training plus ongoing support help ensure seamless integration.

To request your Free Dental Practice Starter Kit and see if your practice qualifies for the Free iTero Digital Scanner Program, visit: https://www.pro-craft.com/new-free-dental-practice-accelerator-kit

Anyone unable to attend a convention can learn more about PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory by visiting PRO-Craft Dental Lab, calling (877) 484-3522, or emailing [email protected].

