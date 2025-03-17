PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Hosts Exclusive Dinner & Demo Events for Dentists

Digital dentistry is the future, and we're making it easier than ever for practices to embrace it. With our Free iTero Digital Scanner Program, dentists can enhance patient care, boost efficiency, and increase profitability—risk-free and with full support. Post this

How the iTero Digital Scanner Program Benefits Dentists:

Faster impression-taking and improved turnaround times

Financial savings by eliminating traditional impression costs

Expedited restorations—PRO-Craft completes them in as fast as three working days

Direct communication with PRO-Craft's expert technical advisor, Mike, instead of a call center

Seamless digital integration, allowing dentists to send STL format scans directly to PRO-Craft

For more information about the program, dentists can attend one of PRO-Craft's Exclusive Demo & Dinner Events. These are the first two scheduled events of the year, with additional dates and locations to be announced:

April 24, 2025

Brio Italian Grille Spectrum

774 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618

Check-in: 6:00 PM | Presentation: 6:30 PM

Register Here

May 22, 2025

Smitty's Grill

110 S Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

Check-in: 6:00 PM | Presentation: 6:30 PM

Register Here

Dentists must qualify for the program and maintain eligibility. PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory provides free training and ongoing support to ensure seamless integration into the practice. To learn more about the free intraoral scanner promotion and determine your practice's eligibility, visit the free scanner program page here, call (877) 484-3522 or email [email protected].

About PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory:

PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory specializes in high-esthetic anterior and complex implant restorations. As a full-service lab, they offer a range of removable products, from premium hand-characterized dentures to EMA snore appliances. Unlike many competitors, all restorations are handcrafted in Murrieta, California—never outsourced.

Media Contact:

Greg Schubert, CDT

PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Founder

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 484-3522

Media Contact

Greg Schubert, CDT, PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory, 1 877-484-3522, [email protected], https://www.pro-craft.com/

SOURCE PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory