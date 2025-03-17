PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Hosts Exclusive Dinner & Demo Events for Dentists

Discover how PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory's Free iTero Digital Scanner Program can transform your practice. Learn how digital dentistry improves patient care, boosts efficiency, and increases profitability—all while enjoying a complimentary dinner with industry experts.
MURRIETA, Calif., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory proudly presents its Free iTero Digital Scanner Program, a groundbreaking opportunity for dental professionals to streamline workflows, enhance the patient experience, and reduce costs. To celebrate this initiative, PRO-Craft is hosting two complimentary dinner workshop events, where attendees can learn more about the program and discover how digital scanning can revolutionize their practice.
Qualified dentists receive a 30-day free trial of the iTero Digital Scanner with no obligations. If the scanner does not meet their needs, they can return it at no cost. Complimentary services include free remakes, adjustments, and rush cases, along with free scan bodies to improve workflow efficiency. Once approved, scanners arrive at the practice within two days.
How the iTero Digital Scanner Program Benefits Dentists:
- Faster impression-taking and improved turnaround times
- Financial savings by eliminating traditional impression costs
- Expedited restorations—PRO-Craft completes them in as fast as three working days
- Direct communication with PRO-Craft's expert technical advisor, Mike, instead of a call center
- Seamless digital integration, allowing dentists to send STL format scans directly to PRO-Craft
For more information about the program, dentists can attend one of PRO-Craft's Exclusive Demo & Dinner Events. These are the first two scheduled events of the year, with additional dates and locations to be announced:
April 24, 2025
Brio Italian Grille Spectrum
774 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618
Check-in: 6:00 PM | Presentation: 6:30 PM
Register Here
May 22, 2025
Smitty's Grill
110 S Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101
Check-in: 6:00 PM | Presentation: 6:30 PM
Register Here
Dentists must qualify for the program and maintain eligibility. PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory provides free training and ongoing support to ensure seamless integration into the practice. To learn more about the free intraoral scanner promotion and determine your practice's eligibility, visit the free scanner program page here, call (877) 484-3522 or email [email protected].
About PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory:
PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory specializes in high-esthetic anterior and complex implant restorations. As a full-service lab, they offer a range of removable products, from premium hand-characterized dentures to EMA snore appliances. Unlike many competitors, all restorations are handcrafted in Murrieta, California—never outsourced.
Media Contact:
Greg Schubert, CDT
PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Founder
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (877) 484-3522
Media Contact
Greg Schubert, CDT, PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory, 1 877-484-3522, [email protected], https://www.pro-craft.com/
SOURCE PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory
