PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory to Exhibit at Three Major Texas Dental Conventions

Meet PRO-Craft Dental at These Upcoming Texas Conventions:

Star of the South Dental Convention

March 28th-29th, 2025

Houston, TX — Booth 303

Texas Dental Association Convention

May 8th-10th, 2025

San Antonio, TX — Booth 101

South West Dental Conference

August 22-23, 2025

Dallas, TX — Booth 212

PRO-Craft's mission is simple: to empower dentists with cutting-edge technology and lab solutions that deliver the best possible restorations for their patients. This commitment is reflected in PRO-Craft's Free iTero Digital Scanner Program. Through the program, dentists can send STL-format scans directly to PRO-Craft, enjoy hands-on guidance from a dedicated technical advisor (not a call center), and access free remakes and adjustments. Qualified dentists receive a 30-day no-obligation trial. If the scanner doesn't meet their needs, it can be returned at no cost. Once approved, scanners are shipped within two business days. Free training and ongoing support ensure seamless integration. Find out if you qualify for the free iTero Digital Scanner program here.

PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory specializes in high-esthetic anterior and complex implant restorations. As a full-service dental lab, it offers a wide range of removable products—from premium hand-characterized dentures to EMA snore appliances.

Can't attend a convention? Learn more about PRO-Craft dental lab and explore the FREE dental practice accelerator kit offer for qualifying dental practices—call (877) 484-3522 or email [email protected] to get started today.

Media Contact:

Greg Schubert, CDT

PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Founder

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (877) 484-3522

