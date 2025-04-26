PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory to Exhibit at Three Major Texas Dental Conventions

Visit PRO-Craft Dental's Booth to Learn About the Free iTero Intraoral Scanner Program
DALLAS, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory, a leader in high-quality dental restorations, is pleased to announce its participation in three major dental conventions across Texas in 2025. Dentists are invited to visit the PRO-Craft booth to explore how to receive a free intraoral iTero scanner—designed to improve practice workflow and increase patient satisfaction.
Attendees can speak one-on-one with PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory's team to learn more about the scanner program, provide feedback, and discover how PRO-Craft can tailor its products and services to support their practice's needs.
Meet PRO-Craft Dental at These Upcoming Texas Conventions:
Star of the South Dental Convention
March 28th-29th, 2025
Houston, TX — Booth 303
Texas Dental Association Convention
May 8th-10th, 2025
San Antonio, TX — Booth 101
South West Dental Conference
August 22-23, 2025
Dallas, TX — Booth 212
PRO-Craft's mission is simple: to empower dentists with cutting-edge technology and lab solutions that deliver the best possible restorations for their patients. This commitment is reflected in PRO-Craft's Free iTero Digital Scanner Program. Through the program, dentists can send STL-format scans directly to PRO-Craft, enjoy hands-on guidance from a dedicated technical advisor (not a call center), and access free remakes and adjustments. Qualified dentists receive a 30-day no-obligation trial. If the scanner doesn't meet their needs, it can be returned at no cost. Once approved, scanners are shipped within two business days. Free training and ongoing support ensure seamless integration. Find out if you qualify for the free iTero Digital Scanner program here.
PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory specializes in high-esthetic anterior and complex implant restorations. As a full-service dental lab, it offers a wide range of removable products—from premium hand-characterized dentures to EMA snore appliances.
Can't attend a convention? Learn more about PRO-Craft dental lab and explore the FREE dental practice accelerator kit offer for qualifying dental practices—call (877) 484-3522 or email [email protected] to get started today.
Media Contact:
Greg Schubert, CDT
PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Founder
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (877) 484-3522
Media Contact
Greg Schubert, CDT, PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory Founder, PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory, 1 (877) 484-3522, [email protected], https://www.pro-craft.com/
SOURCE PRO-Craft Dental Laboratory
Share this article