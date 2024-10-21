PRO2CEO Unveils Game-Changing Program: StudentAthlete2CEO -- A New Era of NIL Services and Business Leadership for Athletes and Institutions to #LeadBeyondTheGame

"The SA2CEO program was born out of a deep passion for helping student-athletes take control of their professional futures and not leave it all up to others," said Kevin Carr. Post this

"The SA2CEO program was born out of a deep passion for helping student-athletes take control of their professional futures and not leave it all up to others," said Kevin Carr.

We want to prepare student-athletes not just for opportunity to earn NIL opportunities, but learn early CEO strategies for sustainable success that goes beyond their sports careers. SA2CEO is about building the next generation of young student-athlete entrepreneurs and CEOs who lead with integrity, purpose, strategy and strong business acumen, while also providing consulting expertise to the people and organizations behind them.

About SA2CEO

Transforming Student Athletes into Business Leaders SA2CEO offers a comprehensive professional and business development curriculum and services tailored to the unique needs of collegiate athletes navigating the NIL era. The program focuses on personal branding, financial literacy, business management, and leadership skills—critical areas that are often overlooked in traditional athletic programs. Through workshops, one-on-one coaching, business planning and access to industry experts, SA2CEO empowers student-athletes and athletic institutions to leverage their platforms and make strategic decisions that lead to long-term success.

Key components of the SA2CEO program:

NIL Strategy and Business Education: Guidance on navigating NIL deals, understanding contracts, and building sustainable business models that align with the athlete's brand.

Leadership Development: Training that helps athletes develop the mindset needed to lead in business, leveraging the discipline and resilience honed in their sports careers.

Financial Literacy: Practical advice on managing finances, investing wisely, and setting up businesses that thrive beyond the athlete's playing days.

Personal Branding: Strategies to build and maintain a brand identity that resonates with audiences both on and off the field, maximizing visibility and influence.

Consulting Services to Institutions, Agencies and Brands: Provide consulting services to Institutions, Collectives, Associations and Agencies at all levels of sport.

Welcoming Keaton Thomas as One of SA2CEO's First Clients Among the first athletes to join SA2CEO is Keaton Thomas, a standout linebacker at Baylor University who recently earned PFF Player of the Week honors. Thomas's early achievements reflect the type of leadership and drive that SA2CEO aims to nurture. As one of the program's inaugural clients, Thomas's journey exemplifies the potential for athletes to excel not only in their sport but also in their leadership, social responsibility and entrepreneurial pursuits.

"Being part of SA2CEO has been a game-changer for me," said Keaton Thomas. "It's more than just learning how to become an emerging CEO and manage NIL and beyond—it's about owning my future and setting the stage for life after football. I'm excited to be part of something that empowers athletes like me to think bigger."

Building the Future of Athlete Entrepreneurship

As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, SA2CEO stands out as a pioneering force committed to the holistic development of student-athletes. Kevin Carr's vision for the program is clear: to transform today's athletes into tomorrow's business leaders, arming them with the skills and insights needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

"We believe every athlete has the potential to be more than just a player—they can be entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers," Carr added. "SA2CEO is here to guide them on that journey."

For more information about StudentAthlete2CEO visit www.sa2ceo.com or contact us at [email protected].

To schedule an interview or for press inquiries please contact: Meneftha Pierre: [email protected]

Media Contact

Kevin Carr, PRO2CEO, 1 813-492-5428, [email protected], www.sa2ceo.com

SOURCE PRO2CEO