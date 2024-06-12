Companies need to move away from reactive security and take a more proactive approach. Like the hunter tracking her prey, threat hunting relies on human expertise to identify the subtle, unusual patterns that may indicate a compromise. Post this

She then gives an overview of the process and benefits of threat hunting, a security strategy that combines human ingenuity with advanced analytics and the right tools.

"Companies need to move away from reactive security and take a more proactive approach. Like the hunter tracking her prey, threat hunting relies on human expertise to identify the subtle, unusual patterns that may indicate a compromise," emphasized Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Proactive Businesses Understand the Importance of Threat Hunting in Cyber Security."

Challenges to Traditional Cyber Security Approaches

"Traditional cyber security strategies tend to rely on established security measures such as antivirus software, firewalls, and intrusion detection. These tools, while essential, operate on the principle of signature-based detection. That is, they identify threats based on known patterns, or signatures, of malicious software."

"As a result, traditional security measures may miss more sophisticated threats. These include Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) that spread unnoticed through the target network. They also include zero-day attacks that exploit vulnerabilities that the vendor does not know about and has not addressed."

Importance of Threat Hunting in Cyber Security Understood, But How Does It Work?

"Threat hunting assumes that breaches have already occurred somewhere in the network. Using a combination of manual and automated techniques, human threat hunters sift through large amounts of data looking for patterns that may indicate a breach."

Human Expertise Combined with the Right Tools

"Sophisticated technologies support human expertise. These include a variety of tools such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions that collect, analyze, and correlate security data from various sources in real time. Data analytics platforms will help in processing large datasets."

Incorporating Threat Hunting into Small Business Cyber Security Strategies

For small businesses with limited resources, implementation of threat hunting can seem daunting. However, with the right strategies, even smaller companies can integrate threat hunting into their cyber security program. Consider outsourcing threat hunting to a cyber security provider such as eMazzanti that offers scalable services tailored to the needs and budgets of small businesses.

Have you read?

Impact of AI on Threat Detection Critical in Cyber Landscape - eMazzanti Technologies

Benefits and Limitations of Automated Tools in Penetration Testing - eMazzanti Technologies

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Juliana Wallace, eMazzanti Technologies, 2178999111, [email protected], https://www.emazzanti.net/

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies