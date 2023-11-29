NYC area cybersecurity expert explains the importance of building effective strategies to counter emerging cyber security threats in the coming year—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies
HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cyber security expert shares a new article highlighting significant cyber security threats facing businesses in the coming year. The informative article first describes security threats posed by AI, as well as data and SEO poisoning.
The author then explains how well-known attacks such as ransomware and social engineering continue to evolve. She urges businesses to update their security strategies to match this evolving cyber threat landscape.
"Forward-thinking organizations keep an eye on the horizon," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "They know the threats. And they proactively adjust security strategies to meet them head-on."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Proactive Strategies Needed for Emerging Cyber Security Threats in 2024."
AI and Machine Learning
"AI delivers incredible advances in nearly every facet of society, from manufacturing to healthcare and cyber security. Yet, at the same time, it introduces new vulnerabilities, as well as powerful tools for attackers to wield."
"For instance, generative AI has increased attackers' ability to code malware more rapidly and target victim systems with greater precision. AI also enables attackers to take social engineering to new levels."
Data and SEO Poisoning
"AI relies on complex algorithms and large language models (LLMs) trained on huge sets of data. When hackers manipulate the data used to an LLM, they can cause the model to produce biased or incorrect information. This can have disastrous results."
Tried and True Attack Methods Evolving
"AI-powered social engineering attacks have become more targeted and highly convincing. … Ransomware players also continue to adjust their methods. For instance, the FBI has warned of threat groups that conduct multiple ransomware attacks in quick succession on the same victim. …Attackers have also begun using wiper tools, which erase data rather than encrypting it."
Emerging Cyber Security Threats Require Updated Solutions
Faced with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, organizations must evolve their security strategies. For instance, AI-powered security tools allow security teams to respond to threats in real time and at scale. The cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies help business leaders choose and implement security tools targeted to business needs and resources.
