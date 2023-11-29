Forward-thinking organizations keep an eye on the horizon. They know the threats. And they proactively adjust security strategies to meet them head-on. Post this

"Forward-thinking organizations keep an eye on the horizon," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "They know the threats. And they proactively adjust security strategies to meet them head-on."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Proactive Strategies Needed for Emerging Cyber Security Threats in 2024."

AI and Machine Learning

"AI delivers incredible advances in nearly every facet of society, from manufacturing to healthcare and cyber security. Yet, at the same time, it introduces new vulnerabilities, as well as powerful tools for attackers to wield."

"For instance, generative AI has increased attackers' ability to code malware more rapidly and target victim systems with greater precision. AI also enables attackers to take social engineering to new levels."

Data and SEO Poisoning

"AI relies on complex algorithms and large language models (LLMs) trained on huge sets of data. When hackers manipulate the data used to an LLM, they can cause the model to produce biased or incorrect information. This can have disastrous results."

Tried and True Attack Methods Evolving

"AI-powered social engineering attacks have become more targeted and highly convincing. … Ransomware players also continue to adjust their methods. For instance, the FBI has warned of threat groups that conduct multiple ransomware attacks in quick succession on the same victim. …Attackers have also begun using wiper tools, which erase data rather than encrypting it."

Emerging Cyber Security Threats Require Updated Solutions

Faced with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, organizations must evolve their security strategies. For instance, AI-powered security tools allow security teams to respond to threats in real time and at scale. The cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies help business leaders choose and implement security tools targeted to business needs and resources.

