PROBIOTICXL Campaign Shows Off Gut Health In Style - Great HealthWorks' fresh, bold and hilarious new campaign celebrates being "regular"

"Supplements are a competitive and complex category", said Vanessa Walker, Chief Strategy Officer at Great HealthWorks. "Establishing a distinctive and endearing character, such as 'The Regular Guy,' cuts through the noise and builds brand equity."

The Regular Guy navigates the circumstances of everyday life in his signature tuxedo and green XL-embroidered silk pocket square. He seemingly glides through situations with a Midas touch, suggesting a charming symbol for the effortless support provided by ProbioticXL's advanced formula.

First-time campaign for ProbioticXL from Great HealthWorks

Produced by The NEW YOU Studio, Great HealthWorks' state-of-the-art production arm in Fort Lauderdale.

Character-driven storytelling across CTV, social, and influencer platforms.

Solves the two big challenges in the dietary supplement category: brand recall and commoditization.

According to the FDA, there are over 100,000 dietary supplement products in the US, that as estimated by the Nutrition Business Journal, account for $69 billion in 2024 sales.

"Our goal was to build something that could live anywhere," says Fabiana Ferrante, ProbioticXL brand manager. "The goal of the campaign is to demonstrate the brand's tagline 'Be Regular, Feel Extraordinary.'"

About ProbioticXL

ProbioticXL is a next-generation daily gut health supplement, combining the power of both a fast-acting prebiotic (PreforPro®) and 11 probiotic strains, including DE111®. Unlike yogurt, kombucha, or fiber-based prebiotic sodas, ProbioticXL delivers proven results with no added sugar, no dairy, and no refrigeration required. Its delayed-release capsule technology ensures live probiotics survive the harsh stomach environment and reach the colon for maximum benefit. Visit probioticXL.com for more information and follow the Regular Guy on Instagram: @RegularGuy_Official.

About The NEW YOU Studio

The NEW YOU Studio help brands tell their stories through captivating video content that connects and drives results. Whether launching a product, promoting services and people, or brand journeys, The NEW YOU Studio provides the talent and expertise to elevate any brand.

About Great HealthWorks

Founded in 2003 by Ken Meares, Great HealthWorks was built on a vision of empowering people through self-care and mobility. The company's flagship product, OmegaXL, was born from the discovery of the powerful benefits of green-lipped mussel oil. Today, Great HealthWorks continues to innovate in the wellness space with a mission that's simple: We care.

Media Contact

Traci LoMonaco, Great HealthWorks, 1 954-744-7400

