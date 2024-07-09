Problem-Solving Platform Groopit Launches Extractive AI to Capture Precise Intelligence from Email, Documents, Images and Web

"Through our unique problem solving approach, we help leaders diagnose problems with speed and clarity to drive meaningful results. AI allows us to take a radical step forward toward our vision of making every problem solvable," said Tammy Savage, CEO Groopit" Post this

"An astounding 85% of c-suite executives acknowledge that their organizations struggle with effective problem diagnosis. This shortcoming is costly, as leaders have a propensity for rapid action," said Tammy Savage, CEO and Co-founder of Groopit. "Through our unique problem-solving approach, we've been helping companies drive meaningful results since 2018. AI allows us to take a radical step forward toward our vision of making every problem solvable."

Groopit's extractive and generative AI are uniquely guided by proprietary data models designed to achieve specific outcomes. These data models direct Groopit's extractive AI to capture precise data and data types aligned with company priorities, making the extracted intelligence visible to key stakeholders in real-time. Groopit's generative AI works in parallel to summarize what it discovers, articulating the patterns, anomalies, and changes.

"Our AI approach is designed to combine the best of human and artificial intelligence to solve critical problems faster," said Duane Bray, Chief Product Officer. "By using leader-controlled data models to guide both our extractive and generative AI, we can deliver real-time clarity around specific company objectives with full source transparency and without AI hallucinations."

Business leaders use the Groopit platform to achieve specific business results such as accelerating revenue, optimizing operations, perfecting merchandising, and enhancing customer and employee experiences. Leaders can instantaneously change the problem-related data points extracted by AI, allowing them to rapidly zero in on areas of interest, maximizing business agility.

Employees share intelligence from wherever they work, and easily access Groopit insights from their existing workflows. Keywords established by business leaders prompt organization-wide sharing of contextually relevant information. Groopit's human-directed AI solution empowers users to maintain final approval of all information AI shares, engendering organization-wide trust in the data being used for decision-making.

These new offerings join existing connectors for Salesforce, Slack, and Teams, as well as the Groopit iOS and Android apps, to empower organizations to capture real-time intelligence from employees working at the edge of a problem.

Trusted by Fortune 500 customers to accelerate mission-critical business outcomes, Groopit brings together the power of human and artificial intelligence to capture new opportunities, business challenges and solutions in real-time, empowering decision-making at all altitudes of an organization with speed, clarity, and precision.

To learn more about Groopit, visit https://groopit.co

