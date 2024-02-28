Proceed Innovative Launches New Website for Assisting Hands Home Care in Schaumburg, IL

Proceed Innovative recently built and launched a new website for Assisting Hands Home Care, a senior home care agency based in Schaumburg, IL.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assisting Hands Home Care of Schaumburg is an Assisting Hands franchise that provides non-medical home care services for seniors and adults in Schaumburg, IL and the surrounding areas. Proceed Innovative recently designed, built, and launched a new website for Assisting Hands Home Care of Schaumburg that features a modern design, easy navigation, and mobile responsiveness for an improved user experience. Proceed Innovative provides web design and SEO services and built the new website with SEO principles in mind.

Assisting Hands franchises generally use the same website design and format that makes it difficult to distinguish between franchises. The new website for Assisting Hands Home Care in Schaumburg stands out with its dynamic, modern design that is both visually appealing and easy to navigate. The theme and colors of the design match the Assisting Hands branding while the navigation makes it easier for users to find information for the home care services they offer and see the areas they serve. There is also a contact form that appears at the top of the homepage for visitors to quickly request information.

The other benefit of the new website design is that it is mobile responsive so that it displays and navigates properly on all mobile devices. Those who search for home care services on their mobile phones can easily navigate the website and a call button allows visitors to call them directly right away. Proceed Innovative hopes to help more Assisting Hands Home Care franchises update their websites with new designs.

About Assisting Hands Home Care in Schaumburg, IL

Assisting Hand Home Care of Schaumburg, IL is a franchise that provides non-medical home care for seniors and adults with disabilities in Schaumburg, IL and the surrounding areas. This franchise is co-owned by sisters Daniela Momtcheva and Jasmine Panayotov who spent their childhood helping their parents care for their grandmother. Assisting Hands Home Care provides comprehensive home care to help seniors and adults get the care and assistance they need to live safely at home. Their caregivers are licensed and trained to provide a range of care services including help with activities of daily living (ADLs) and help around the home.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a full-service digital marketing agency that provides search engine marketing services including search engine optimization (SEO), web design, and lead generation. They work directly with their clients to understand their business and their marketing goals and implement proven digital marketing strategies to help grow their business online and generate new sales opportunities.

Media Contact

