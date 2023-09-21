Proceed Innovative Named Top Google Marketing Agency of 2023 by CIOReview

Proceed Innovative, a digital marketing agency based in the Chicago area, was recently named a Top Google Marketing Agency of 2023 by CIOReview, a digital and print technology magazine.
CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proceed Innovative is a full-service digital marketing agency and certified Google Partner that provides search engine optimization (SEO) and online marketing services to help businesses improve their online visibility and increase sales. Recently, CIOReview, a nationwide voice in technology trends across industries, named Proceed Innovative as a Top Google Marketing Agency in 2023. This annual list released by CIOReview includes 10 digital marketing agencies "at the forefront of generating high-quality traffic and enhancing conversations impacting the Google ecosystem."
In the CIOReview article announcing this distinction, Proceed Innovative Partner Patrick Panayotov summed up the goal of their digital marketing services, "We focus on filtering new strategies through the lens of driving growth and delivering impactful solutions."
Proceed Innovative takes a results-oriented approach that involves aligning the business goals of their clients with digital marketing strategies to help their clients achieve their marketing goals and grow their business. Their digital marketing services deliver measurable results to ensure increases in visibility, online search traffic, and conversion rates. The results-oriented approach employed by Proceed Innovative has allowed them to become established as a trusted collaborator for all types of businesses looking to improve their digital marketing outreach.
Read the CIOReview article here: https://www.cioreview.com/proceed-innovative
About Proceed Innovative
Proceed Innovative is a full-service digital marketing agency and certified Google Partner that provides tailored search engine marketing services to help businesses grow online and generate new sales opportunities. They work directly with their clients to understand their marketing goals and take a result-oriented approach with measurable data to track the progress in achieving these goals. The digital marketing services provided by Proceed Innovative include search engine optimization (SEO), web design, PPC management, and lead generation services that help bring more sales opportunities to their clients.
You can learn more about the digital marketing services from Proceed Innovative by visiting https://www.proceedinnovative.com/
Media Contact
Jasmine Panayotov, Proceed Innovative LLC, 847-879-1168, [email protected], https://www.proceedinnovative.com/
SOURCE Proceed Innovative LLC
