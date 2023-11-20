Proceed Innovative Nominated for the 2023 SBA Business of the Year Award

I have been working with Proceed Innovative for over two years. My visits to the website have increased dramatically, but, more important, so has my business! They are interested in how their efforts affect my results. I cannot recommend them enough! Post this

Proceed Innovative is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes throughout the U.S. increase their traffic, leads, and sales to find more opportunities online and grow their business. They take a multi-faceted, tailored approach to digital marketing by first understanding the marketing needs and goals of each client. Then they form and implement a comprehensive SEO marketing plan to help increase online presence and visibility for their clients and improve their rankings in the search engine results pages (SERPs). Proceed Innovative has helped increase sales and leads for many of their clients through their proven search engine marketing strategies so they can grow their business online.

About the SBA

The Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) is an organization that serves as an advocate for its members and local businesses to promote growth and prosperity and improve the economic life and vitality of the Schaumburg, IL area. They currently represent more than 700 businesses and 4,000 active members. The SBA also helps raise money for charities, scholarships, and other local programs by hosting several events throughout the year. The Toast of Schaumburg is their signature event in which they recognize the achievements of outstanding members and present yearly awards including the Brian H. Burke Business of the Year, Laura Stone Woman of the Year, and Leader of the Year Awards.

Visit https://www.schaumburgbusiness.com/ for more information about the SBA.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a full-service digital marketing agency that brings new businesses opportunities to their clients online with effective search engine marketing services. Their SEO experts first understand the business of their clients as well as their marketing needs to create a multi-faceted digital marketing strategy to help increase traffic, leads, and sales by establishing a strong online presence. The digital marketing services they offer can include search engine optimization (SEO), web design, PPC management, and lead generation.

Here is what clients say: "I have been working with Proceed Innovative for over two years. My visits to the website have increased dramatically, but, more important, so has my business! They are interested in how their efforts affect my results. I cannot recommend them enough!" - Marina Ramirez

Visit Proceed Innovative at https://www.proceedinnovative.com/ for more information about their digital marketing services.

Media Contact

Jasmine Panayotov, Proceed Innovative LLC, 847-879-1168, [email protected], https://www.proceedinnovative.com/

