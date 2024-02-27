Proceed Innovative Sponsors 2024 Savour Event Hosted by the Schaumburg Business Association

An incredible night with over 30 restaurants and entertainment venues showcasing their skills to over 800 local business professionals. This event always provides great perspective on the massive impact of the Schaumburg community! Post this

Attendees at Savour received a glass of wine for sampling and got to take part in more than 20 raffles. As the attendees socialized and networked, they got to enjoy music, great local food, and ambiance. Proceed Innovative was a supporting sponsor that included displaying their signage at the event.

"An incredible night with over 30 restaurants and entertainment venues showcasing their skills to over 800 local business professionals. This event always provides great perspective on the massive impact of the Schaumburg community!" - Patrick Panayotov, Partner at Proceed Innovative LLC and Chairperson of the SBA Board of Directors.

About the SBA

The Schaumburg Business Association (SBA) plays a crucial role as an advocate for local businesses and its members, striving to foster growth, prosperity, and enhance the economic landscape of the Schaumburg, IL area. With a membership exceeding 700 businesses and 4,000 active members, the SBA stands as a dedicated force in supporting the community. Beyond its advocacy, the SBA contributes to charitable causes, scholarships, and various local programs by organizing numerous events throughout the year. Savour is the biggest networking event put on by the SBA in which members can connect while enjoying food from local restaurants, music, and ambiance.

To learn more about the SBA, visit https://www.schaumburgbusiness.com/.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a digital marketing agency, dedicated to generating online opportunities for its clients through impactful search engine marketing services. Prioritizing a deep understanding of clients' businesses and marketing goals, their team of SEO experts formulates a multifaceted digital marketing strategy. The primary goal is to boost traffic, generate leads, and drive sales by establishing a robust online presence. The digital marketing services provided include search engine optimization (SEO), web design, PPC management, and lead generation, offering clients a holistic approach to enhance their online visibility and performance.

You can learn more about the digital marketing services from Proceed Innovative by visiting https://www.proceedinnovative.com/

Jasmine Panayotov, Proceed Innovative LLC, 800-933-2402

