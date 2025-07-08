Proceed Innovative Sponsors Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise at FEAR 2025 Conference

During the event, it was revealed that digital marketing efforts by Proceed Innovative had become the number one source of growth for participating Assisting Hands franchises, driving over 55% of new business in the previous month through online searches alone. Post this

The FEAR Conference – short for Franchise Education & Adventure Retreat – is designed to foster collaboration among franchisees and industry partners while offering educational sessions to help franchises strengthen their business operations. Beyond networking and learning, attendees also enjoyed resort activities, dining, and entertainment that made for a memorable experience.

During the event, it was revealed that digital marketing efforts by Proceed Innovative had become the number one source of growth for participating Assisting Hands franchises, driving over 55% of new business in the previous month through online searches alone. This milestone underscores the critical role that strategic SEO and digital marketing play in the success of modern home care providers.

Proceed Innovative looks forward to deepening its partnership with Assisting Hands Home Care, empowering franchises to reach new heights through data-driven digital marketing strategies.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a results-driven digital marketing agency that collaborates with businesses of all sizes to enhance their online presence, generate high-quality leads, and accelerate growth. By tailoring digital marketing strategies to meet the unique goals and needs of each client, they deliver impactful results. Their comprehensive SEO solutions help clients achieve improved rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs), resulting in greater visibility and measurable outcomes. These proven strategies have empowered countless businesses to increase their leads and sales while expanding their reach.

Proceed Innovative's suite of services includes search engine optimization (SEO), professional web design, PPC campaign management, and effective lead generation, offering a fully integrated solution to drive digital success.

To learn more about how Proceed Innovative can help your business thrive online, visit https://www.proceedinnovative.com/.

Media Contact

Patrick Panayotov, Proceed Innovative LLC, 1 (800) 933-2402, [email protected], https://www.proceedinnovative.com/

SOURCE Proceed Innovative LLC