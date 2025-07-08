Proceed Innovative Sponsors Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise at FEAR 2025 Conference

Proceed Innovative, a leading digital marketing agency, sponsored the FEAR 2025 Conference hosted by Assisting Hands Home Care where it was revealed that their digital marketing and SEO strategies have become the top growth driver - generating over 55% of new business for participating franchises.
CHICAGO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proceed Innovative, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in SEO and online growth strategies, was a proud sponsor of the FEAR 2025 Conference hosted by Assisting Hands Home Care. Held at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs, CO, the annual event brought together Assisting Hands franchisees, vendors, and partners from across the country to connect, learn, and share insights.
Since 2017, Proceed Innovative has partnered with many Assisting Hands franchises nationwide, helping them boost their online visibility and generate significant business growth through tailored digital marketing strategies. At this year's conference, Proceed Innovative's managing partner, Patrick Panayotov, led a panel on the role of artificial intelligence in digital marketing, providing actionable guidance on how AI technology can further support franchise growth and operational efficiency.
The FEAR Conference – short for Franchise Education & Adventure Retreat – is designed to foster collaboration among franchisees and industry partners while offering educational sessions to help franchises strengthen their business operations. Beyond networking and learning, attendees also enjoyed resort activities, dining, and entertainment that made for a memorable experience.
During the event, it was revealed that digital marketing efforts by Proceed Innovative had become the number one source of growth for participating Assisting Hands franchises, driving over 55% of new business in the previous month through online searches alone. This milestone underscores the critical role that strategic SEO and digital marketing play in the success of modern home care providers.
Proceed Innovative looks forward to deepening its partnership with Assisting Hands Home Care, empowering franchises to reach new heights through data-driven digital marketing strategies.
About Proceed Innovative
Proceed Innovative is a results-driven digital marketing agency that collaborates with businesses of all sizes to enhance their online presence, generate high-quality leads, and accelerate growth. By tailoring digital marketing strategies to meet the unique goals and needs of each client, they deliver impactful results. Their comprehensive SEO solutions help clients achieve improved rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs), resulting in greater visibility and measurable outcomes. These proven strategies have empowered countless businesses to increase their leads and sales while expanding their reach.
Proceed Innovative's suite of services includes search engine optimization (SEO), professional web design, PPC campaign management, and effective lead generation, offering a fully integrated solution to drive digital success.
To learn more about how Proceed Innovative can help your business thrive online, visit https://www.proceedinnovative.com/.
Media Contact
Patrick Panayotov, Proceed Innovative LLC, 1 (800) 933-2402, [email protected], https://www.proceedinnovative.com/
SOURCE Proceed Innovative LLC
