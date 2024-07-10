Process Development of New Chemical Entities -- Overcoming Challenges of Safety and Quality for a Seamless Technology Transfer, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Right from pre-clinical to clinical to commercial deliveries, the expert speakers will discuss how to make phase-appropriate development decisions while keeping safety and quality at the center, particularly during technology transfer, to ensure that delivered products meet all quality attributes. Post this

Moreover, they will address the important elements of a process development program designed to support the establishment of a robust process that aligns with product progression through clinical trials. They will also cover the adoption of a holistic approach to process development and emphasize the safety, quality and anticipation of future development needs. Finally, strategies for managing risks, in addition to making necessary compromises and trade-offs to accelerate the process development program, will be explored.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights from expert speakers on the process development of new chemical entities and learn about the latest advancements and innovative techniques in chemical manufacturing.

Join experts from Aragen Life Sciences Ltd, Mr. Kumaran Moghilly, Associate Vice President, Manufacturing Site Head, Dr. Lokesh S Pawar, Senior Director; and N Sreedhar Gupta, Deputy General Manager, QA and DQA, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Process Development of New Chemical Entities — Overcoming Challenges of Safety and Quality for a Seamless Technology Transfer.

