Process over Projects: Rethinking GxP System Validation in an Age of Rapid Change, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will also discover how to harmonize validation processes with existing quality management practices, ensuring continual alignment with compliance needs. A key aspect of the discussion will focus on utilizing KPIs to measure and enhance validation effectiveness. Furthermore, our speakers will address the implications of AI on validation practices, preparing attendees for the potential regulatory challenges that may arise.

This webinar is a unique opportunity to gain critical insights on how to transform your validation approach, foster improved cross-functional collaboration, and futureproof your organization's regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex technological environment.

Featured Speakers:

Bryan Ennis, Chief Quality Officer & Co-Founder, Sware

Aryaz Zomorodi, Systems Quality Associate Director, SpringWorks Therapeutics

Jennifer Chang, Quality Assurance Intelligence Specialist, Blue Mountain

Join us on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK), to redefine your validation strategies and align them with the demands of a rapidly changing landscape.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Process over Projects: Rethinking GxP System Validation in an Age of Rapid Change.

