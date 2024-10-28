Process over Projects: Rethinking GxP System Validation in an Age of Rapid Change, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

During this informative session, participants will learn how treating validation as a core part of a quality management system (QMS) can significantly improve an organization's ability to manage validation risk and maintain compliance. Attendees will gain valuable insights into metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure the effectiveness of their validation processes, driving continuous improvement. Our distinguished speakers will also discuss how the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences will impact validation practices.
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the life sciences sector continues to undergo rapid technological advancements, it is imperative that validation is no longer approached as a series of isolated projects. Instead, it should be embedded as a central element of an organization's quality management system (QMS). This approach facilitates active management of validation activities and deliverables while enabling organizations to develop strong metrics for measuring Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
In this webinar, industry experts will delve into strategies for positioning validation within the quality management framework effectively. Participants will learn how to gain better control over validation planning and execution, thus eliminating the issues associated with disconnected and uncontrolled validation projects.
Attendees will also discover how to harmonize validation processes with existing quality management practices, ensuring continual alignment with compliance needs. A key aspect of the discussion will focus on utilizing KPIs to measure and enhance validation effectiveness. Furthermore, our speakers will address the implications of AI on validation practices, preparing attendees for the potential regulatory challenges that may arise.
This webinar is a unique opportunity to gain critical insights on how to transform your validation approach, foster improved cross-functional collaboration, and futureproof your organization's regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex technological environment.
Featured Speakers:
- Bryan Ennis, Chief Quality Officer & Co-Founder, Sware
- Aryaz Zomorodi, Systems Quality Associate Director, SpringWorks Therapeutics
- Jennifer Chang, Quality Assurance Intelligence Specialist, Blue Mountain
Join us on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK), to redefine your validation strategies and align them with the demands of a rapidly changing landscape.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Process over Projects: Rethinking GxP System Validation in an Age of Rapid Change.
