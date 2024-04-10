Process Safety Technical Consultant Ehab Tayel joins the Hargrove Controls & Automation Process Safety Team

"What excites me most about working at Hargrove is the opportunity to collaborate with a team of highly skilled professionals who share my passion for process safety." Post this

Tayel received a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt before beginning his career as an Implementation Engineer. Prior to joining Hargrove Controls & Automation, Tayel worked as a senior functional safety system engineer for a leading automation and engineering firm serving the oil & gas, pipeline, renewables, chemical, and biopharmaceutical industries.

Over the course of his career, Tayel has continuously pursued opportunities to stay at the forefront of industry trends and best practices and to expand his knowledge of process safety topics including independent protection layers (IPL), safety integrity level (SIL) calculations, and fault tree analysis. He achieved the TÜV FS Eng certificate, the Certified Functional Safety Expert (CFSE) certification from Exida, and the ISA84 SFS certification from the International Society of Automation (ISA). Tayel has also progressively honed his skills through the completion of SIL2, SIL3, and SIL4 projects. He has cultivated a strong foundation in developing safety requirement specification (SRS) packages for corporate safety lifecycle documentation in alignment with ISA/IEC standards.

"What excites me most about working at Hargrove is the opportunity to collaborate with a team of highly skilled professionals who share my passion for process safety. I'm eager to contribute my expertise and learn from others, fostering an environment of innovation and growth," said Tayel. "Additionally, I'm looking forward to tackling challenging projects and seeing the impact of our collective efforts as we deliver process safety solutions for clients."

Hargrove Controls & Automation serves as a trusted partner for customized safety solutions to create a safe, secure, and compliant facility for their clients. Their certified Functional Safety Engineers have developed a meticulous methodology for process safety, adhering to IEC 61508 / 61511, ANSI/ISA-61511-2018, and the entire Safety Life-cycle.

About Hargrove Controls & Automation

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, the Hargrove Controls & Automation's team has grown to over 130 control systems engineers and specialists across 19 offices. The team consists of panel builders, instrumentation designers, programmers, certified process safety engineers and process control engineers specializing in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration, IT/OT, Industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement as Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year. For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn.

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com.

Media Contact

Kalyn Andrews, Hargrove Controls & Automation, 251.375.5948, [email protected], https://hargrove-epc.com/

SOURCE Hargrove Controls & Automation