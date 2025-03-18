Process Tempo Aims to Disrupt The Business Intelligence Market

"We have clients that have replaced their licenses of Microsoft Power BI and Tableau so we know we are doing something right." Post this

Founded in 2016 by industry veteran Phil Meredith (IBM, Cognos, Microstrategy, Datastax, Hitachi), Process Tempo is the modern equivalent of a rapid application development platform.

"I kept seeing a recurring pattern." Mr. Meredith states. "Business leaders do not want dashboards. What they want are mechanisms that can help solve problems. Dashboards can't do this alone and yet the knee jerk response is to start dashboarding."

By offering a single, integrated platform, data teams can use Jupiter to produce enterprise-ready applications without the need to get development resources involved. Using skills they already have (e.g. SQL), they can design applications that can read and write data to and from the organization's internal systems such as Databricks, Snowflake, and even graph-based platforms like Neo4j. Less reliance on developers puts more power in the hands of data professionals.

"We fill a missing gap in today's modern data architecture," says Meredith. "We are the glue between business processes, business intelligence and the organization's application infrastructure. We have clients that have replaced their licenses of Microsoft Power BI and Tableau so we know we are doing something right."

Given that data is at the core of every project, Meredith suggests that streamlining the transition of raw data into useful, contextual information can equate to significant value for the organization.

"You can't ignore data quality issues and we have an answer for that too," says Meredith.

He adds that a significant portion of their customer's use cases are focused on addressing data quality concerns.

"We call it crowd-sourced problem solving. The faster you can get data in front of your subject matter experts, the faster they can spot problems. If you arm them with the ability to take immediate action, the faster they can fix things. This is why the combination of dashboarding and workflow is so powerful."

Another significant innovation Jupiter provides is its unique design environment. Jupiter leverages a unique canvas-based approach that allows designers to craft near pixel-perfect interfaces.

"A big problem with today's dashboards is that they are often ugly and difficult to interpret. Because of this, they suffer from poor adoption. Nobody wants to click a link knowing that it will add more stress to their already stressful life. So, design and UX matters."

Meredith suggests that the root of the problem lies in the tools used.

"BI tools have not evolved much over the decades. They still suffer from legacy client-server code and given how widely they are used, it is very difficult for them to evolve. So they are stuck in this slice and dice world that renders data in clunky rows and columns."

Jupiter makes it easy for designers to craft a variety of solutions to fit a wide range of use cases. It often replaces home-built, siloed applications and its single platform approach greatly improves transparency.

When asked about the impact of Artificial Intelligence, Mr. Meredith suggested that the advent of Artificial Intelligence and AI-powered chatbots are actually very good for his business.

"It goes back to the data quality problem. If your users don't trust the data in a dashboard, are they really going to trust a chatbot? A better solution would be to pair Process Tempo with your AI strategy. It creates an environment of increased trust."

