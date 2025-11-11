ProcessMind Launches Affordable Process Mining Platform for SMBs

ProcessMind has launched a new all-in-one process intelligence platform that brings process mining, modeling, and simulation within reach for small and mid-sized businesses. With transparent pricing, a no-code experience, and a risk-free onboarding approach, the platform empowers teams to uncover inefficiencies and improve workflows without enterprise complexity or cost.

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProcessMind, the self-service process intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its new integrated offering designed to democratize process mining, process modeling and simulation for small and mid-sized businesses. The platform enables teams to upload data, visualize workflows with the Clarity Engine, and simulate process improvements—all without the long lead times, technical complexity or high cost typical of enterprise-only tools.