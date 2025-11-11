ProcessMind Launches Affordable Process Mining Platform for SMBs

ProcessMind has launched a new all-in-one process intelligence platform that brings process mining, modeling, and simulation within reach for small and mid-sized businesses. With transparent pricing, a no-code experience, and a risk-free onboarding approach, the platform empowers teams to uncover inefficiencies and improve workflows without enterprise complexity or cost.
AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProcessMind, the self-service process intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its new integrated offering designed to democratize process mining, process modeling and simulation for small and mid-sized businesses. The platform enables teams to upload data, visualize workflows with the Clarity Engine, and simulate process improvements—all without the long lead times, technical complexity or high cost typical of enterprise-only tools.
With transparent pricing, a free trial and intuitive on-boarding, ProcessMind empowers organizations to discover inefficiencies, simulate improvements and implement changes quickly and confidently. "Most process mining tools are built for large enterprises, leaving SMBs behind," said Christiaan Esmeijer, CEO of ProcessMind. "We believe every business deserves access to actionable process insights and simulation—without complexity, high costs or lengthy deployments. ProcessMind is here to make that vision a reality."
The platform supports any data-source upload, including Excel or system exports and delivers clean visual layouts via its Clarity Engine to ensure workflows are readable and meaningful. It combines process mapping, mining and simulation in a single workspace, reducing tool-switching and accelerating time-to-value for business users and analysts alike.
About ProcessMind
Founded in 2024, ProcessMind empowers organizations of any size with self-service process intelligence—enabling business teams to model, mine and simulate processes in one intuitive platform. By combining powerful analytics, transparent pricing and no-code onboarding, ProcessMind delivers fast operational insight and continuous improvement.
