ProcessUnity Appoints Matt Lindeman as Chief Customer Officer

"Matt's customer success experience makes him a perfect addition to a team focused on helping customers achieve results and excel in risk management," said Sean Cronin, CEO of ProcessUnity, "He knows how a SaaS organization can maintain and expand its customer base by helping teams exceed their goals and keep their organizations safe. He will help deepen our customer relationships and satisfaction as we continue to meet the changing needs of customers in 2024 and beyond."

Lindeman joins ProcessUnity during a time of significant momentum and customer satisfaction. The company was recently positioned by Forrester as a Leader in the Forrester Wave ™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q1 2024 (TPRM) where it was noted that ProcessUnity received "the strongest overall feedback from reference customers."

"I am drawn to companies that are providing significant value to customers and prioritize initiatives that ensure customers get the most out of that value - ProcessUnity is already doing both," said Lindeman. "The innovations that the company has recently released are providing end-to-end third-party risk management and cybersecurity solutions that make organizations safer and help analysts exceed their goals. I'm excited to help ProcessUnity expand upon these customer-centric initiatives and continue to bake customer experience and satisfaction into our culture."

ProcessUnity offers companies a single solution for program workflow, validated vendor assessment data and artificial intelligence that safeguards critical assets while significantly reducing costs. Earlier this year, the company introduced the industry's first all-in-one third-party risk management platform that empowers risk executives to positively transform their TPRM program from labor intensive, static and limited coverage to continuous monitoring and mitigation across the entire third-party ecosystem.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for third-party risk and cybersecurity performance management. The ProcessUnity platform unifies how organizations assess, measure, and mitigate risk through automation. Built by a team of risk experts and implemented within the world's leading enterprises, ProcessUnity solutions align programs and people to create a well-rounded defense against critical business risks. Headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts, ProcessUnity has earned recognition from leading analyst firms, customers and partners. For more information, visit https://www.processunity.com/.

